(Seguin) — A patriotic sea of red, white, and blue returns to Seguin this weekend marking what has become one of newest Fourth of July traditions in the last three years. The tradition known as Field of Honor will return to the grassy area next door to Faith Lutheran Church along State Highway 123 Bypass. The event is essentially the purchasing and planting of close to 1,000 7 and a half foot tall American Flags along the highway. This year’s event will run from July 2-9.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO