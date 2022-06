A 23-year-old Alexandria man died after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in which he was thrown from his bike and onto Interstate 495. The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. when a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was traveling west on I-495 in the Thru Lanes. As the motorcycle took the exit for Eisenhower Avenue toward Mill Road, it ran off the left side of the travel lane and struck the cement wall, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO