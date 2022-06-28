ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic-proof recruitment and engagement in a fully decentralized trial in atrial fibrillation patients (DeTAP)

By Ashish Sarraju
Cover picture for the articleThe Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic curtailed clinical trial activity. Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) can expand trial access and reduce exposure risk but their feasibility remains uncertain. We evaluated DCT feasibility for atrial fibrillation (AF) patients on oral anticoagulation (OAC). DeTAP (Decentralized Trial in Afib Patients, NCT04471623) was a 6-month, single-arm,...

Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer/BioNTech Ink New COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Pact, Sanofi Hit By FDA Clinical Hold, Angion Biomedica Halts Second Kidney Disease Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. US Government Calls For Additional Doses Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced a new vaccine supply agreement with the U.S. government. The U.S. government will receive 105 million...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Randomized double-blind placebo-controlled proof-of-concept trial of resveratrol for outpatient treatment of mild coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Resveratrol is a polyphenol that has been well studied and has demonstrated anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties that might mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Outpatients (N"‰="‰105) were recruited from central Ohio in late 2020. Participants were randomly assigned to receive placebo or resveratrol. Both groups received a single dose of Vitamin D3 which was used as an adjunct. The primary outcome measure was hospitalization within 21Â days of symptom onset; secondary measures were ER visits, incidence of pneumonia, and incidence of pulmonary embolism. Five patients chose not to participate after randomization. Twenty-one-day outcome was determined of all one hundred participants (mean [SD] age 55.6 [8.8] years; 61% female). There were no clinically significant adverse events attributed to resveratrol. Outpatients in this phase 2 study treated with resveratrol had a lower incidence compared to placebo of: hospitalization (2% vs. 6%, RR 0.33, 95% CI 0.04"“3.10), COVID-19 related ER visits (8% vs. 14%, RR 0.57, 95% CI 0.18"“1.83), and pneumonia (8% vs. 16%, RR 0.5, 95% CI 0.16"“1.55). One patient (2%) in each group developed pulmonary embolism (RR 1.00, 95% CI: 0.06"“15.55). This underpowered study was limited by small sample size and low incidence of primary adverse events consequently the results are statistically similar between treatment arms. A larger trial could determine efficacy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A Nurr1 ligand C-DIM12 attenuates brain inflammation and improves functional recovery after intracerebral hemorrhage in mice

We have previously reported that amodiaquine, a compound that binds to the ligand-binding domain of a nuclear receptor Nurr1, attenuates inflammatory responses and neurological deficits after intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) in mice. 1,1-Bis(3"²-indolyl)-1-(p-chlorophenyl)methane (C-DIM12) is another Nurr1 ligand that recognizes a domain of Nurr1 different from the ligand-binding domain. In the present study, mice were treated daily with C-DIM12 (50 or 100Â mg/kg, p.o.) or amodiaquine (40Â mg/kg, i.p.), or twice daily with 1400Â W (20Â mg/kg, i.p.), an inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) inhibitor, from 3Â h after ICH induction by microinjection of collagenase into the striatum. C-DIM12 improved the recovery of neurological function and prevented neuron loss in the hematoma, while suppressed activation of microglia/macrophages and expression of inflammatory mediators interleukin-6 and CC chemokine ligand 2. In addition, C-DIM12 as well as amodiaquine preserved axonal structures in the internal capsule and axonal transport function. We also found that C-DIM12 and amodiaquine suppressed the increases of iNOS mRNA expression after ICH. Moreover, 1400Â W improved neurological function and prevented neuron loss, activation of microglia/macrophages and axonal transport dysfunction. These results suggest that suppression of iNOS induction contributes to several features of the therapeutic effects of Nurr1 ligands.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Deciphering associations between three RNA splicing-related genetic variants and lung cancer risk

Limited efforts have been made in assessing the effect of genome-wide profiling of RNA splicing-related variation on lung cancer risk. In the present study, we first identified RNA splicing-related genetic variants linked to lung cancer in a genome-wide profiling analysis and then conducted a two-stage (discovery and replication) association study in populations of European ancestry. Discovery and validation were conducted sequentially with a total of 29,266 cases and 56,450 controls from both the Transdisciplinary Research in Cancer of the Lung and the International Lung Cancer Consortium as well as the OncoArray database. For those variants identified as significant in the two datasets, we further performed stratified analyses by smoking status and histological type and investigated their effects on gene expression and potential regulatory mechanisms. We identified three genetic variants significantly associated with lung cancer risk: rs329118 in JADE2 (P"‰="‰8.80Eâˆ’09), rs2285521 in GGA2 (P"‰="‰4.43Eâˆ’08), and rs198459 in MYRF (P"‰="‰1.60Eâˆ’06). The combined effects of all three SNPs were more evident in lung squamous cell carcinomas (P"‰="‰1.81Eâˆ’08, P"‰="‰6.21Eâˆ’08, and P"‰="‰7.93Eâˆ’04, respectively) than in lung adenocarcinomas and in ever smokers (P"‰="‰9.80Eâˆ’05, P"‰="‰2.70Eâˆ’04, and P"‰="‰2.90Eâˆ’05, respectively) than in never smokers. Gene expression quantitative trait analysis suggested a role for the SNPs in regulating transcriptional expression of the corresponding target genes. In conclusion, we report that three RNA splicing-related genetic variants contribute to lung cancer susceptibility in European populations. However, additional validation is needed, and specific splicing mechanisms of the target genes underlying the observed associations also warrants further exploration.
CANCER
Nature.com

Increased sleep duration and delayed sleep timing during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many studies have examined how the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has impacted sleep health. Early evidence suggests that lockdown policies worldwide have led to changes in sleep timing, duration, and quality; however, few studies have attempted to look at the longer-term effects across multiple countries in a large data set. This study uses self-reported data from 64,858 users of the Sleep As Android smartphone application from around the world over a 24-month period in 2019 to 2020. We found a significant but modest increase in time in bed (TIB), as well as a significant delay in sleep timing that was especially prominent on weekdays. While this effect persisted throughout the year, differences in sleep timing were more widespread and pronounced in the earlier months of the pandemic. We observed a small overall increase in TIB when comparing 2020 to 2019, but these changes depended on location and time of year, suggesting that sleep duration may have more closely tracked the progression of the pandemic in each country. Our findings suggest that pandemic-induced changes in lifestyle, such as remote work and lockdown policies, may have facilitated later sleep timing but that these changes may diminish as restrictions are lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

cGAS-STING signaling encourages immune cell overcoming of fibroblast barricades in pancreatic cancer

Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) treatment improves the prognosis of several types of solid tumors, however, responsiveness to ICB therapy remains low in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDACs), which has a rich tumor microenvironment (TME). The TME is composed of various stromal cells, including cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), which contribute to the establishment of an immunosuppressive microenvironment. The cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS)-stimulator of interferon genes (STING) pathway is an innate immune pathway that results in the upregulation of immune cell recruiting-cytokines and anti-tumor efficacy. In this study, we aimed to investigate the impact of cGAS-STING expression and the presence of CAFs upon immune cell infiltration in PDACs. cGAS and STING co-expressing PDAC cases showed favorable survival, with many cytotoxic CD8"‰+"‰T cell infiltrations from the stromal component adjacent to the cancer cells toward cancer cells, but not in cGAS-STING signaling defected PDAC cases. The signatures of tumor-restrain CAFs were expressed in tumors with cGAS-STING signaling. Finally, transwell co-culture experiments demonstrated that immune cell infiltration was impeded by the presence of CAFs, but not by activation of cGAS-STING signaling. In conclusion, pro-infiltration signals, such as cGAS-STING, and characterization of CAFs are crucial in defeating CAF barricades and encouraging immune cell infiltration in PDACs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimised weight programming for analogue memory-based deep neural networks

Analogue memory-based deep neural networks provide energy-efficiency and per-area throughput gains relative to state-of-the-art digital counterparts such as graphics processing units. Recent advances focus largely on hardware-aware algorithmic training and improvements to circuits, architectures, and memory devices. Optimal translation of software-trained weights into analogue hardware weights-given the plethora of complex memory non-idealities-represents an equally important task. We report a generalised computational framework that automates the crafting of complex weight programming strategies to minimise accuracy degradations during inference, particularly over time. The framework is agnostic to network structure and generalises well across recurrent, convolutional, and transformer neural networks. As a highly flexible numerical heuristic, the approach accommodates arbitrary device-level complexity, making it potentially relevant for a variety of analogue memories. By quantifying the limit of achievable inference accuracy, it also enables analogue memory-based deep neural network accelerators to reach their full inference potential.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Effects of 3d transition metal impurities and vacancy defects on electronic and magnetic properties of pentagonal PdS: competition between exchange splitting and crystal fields

In this paper, we first investigate the electronic properties of the two-dimensional structure of dichalcogenide Pd2S4. These properties strongly depend on the crystal field splitting which can change by atomic vacancies (S and Pd vacancies). The main purpose of the present paper is to create remarkable magnetic properties in the system by adding 3d transition metal atoms where the presence of Mn, Cr, and Fe creates the exchange interaction in the system as well as change in the crystal field. The created magnetic properties strongly depend on the competition between exchange interaction and crystal field to separate the levels of d orbitals. In addition, the presence of the transition metals in the structures with S and Pd vacancy has been investigated carefully. The calculations demonstrate that we can achieve an extensive range of magnetic moment up to 3.131 \({\mu }_{B}\). The maximum one is obtained in the presence of Mn and absence of sulfur while some of the doped structures does not have magnetic moment. Our results show that Pd vacancy in the presence of Cr, Mn and Fe metals increases the magnetic property of the Pd2S4 structure. The extensiveness and variety of the obtained properties can be used for different magnetic and non-magnetic applications.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

In-situ TD-GCMS measurements of oxidative products of monoterpenes at typical vaping temperatures: implications for inhalation exposure to vaping products

Vaping is gaining in popularity. However, there is still much that remains unknown about the potential risk and harms of vaping. Formation of oxidative products is one of such areas that are not well understood. In this study, we used an in-situ thermal desorption GC/MS method to investigate the formation of oxidative products of several monoterpenes at or below typical vaping temperatures. Among the five tested monoterpenes, the unchanged portion of the parent compound in the vapour varied from 97 to 98% for myrcene to 11"“28% for terpinolene. The majority of formed oxidative products in the vapour have a molecular weight of 134 (loss of two hydrogens), 150 (insertion of one oxygen and loss of two hydrogen atoms) or 152 (insertion of one oxygen atom). Three products, likely to be p-(1-propenyl)-toluene, Î²-pinone and fenchol were also observed. This is the first in-situ thermal desorption GC/MS study to investigate the possible formation of oxidative products of monoterpenes, one of the major components in vaping liquids, at temperatures that are relevant to the vaping process. Although theÂ toxicity of inhaling these oxidative products is not clear yet, allergic and irritation reactions associated withÂ oxidized monoterpene oils are well documented. Therefore, potential adverse effects of inhaling these oxidative products during vaping could be investigated to helpÂ support human risk assessment.
FEMA
Nature.com

Paediatric and adult patients from New Caledonia Island admitted to the ICU for community-acquired Panton-Valentine leucocidin-producing Staphylococcus aureus infections

Severe infections involving Panton-Valentine leukocidin-producing Staphylococcus aureus (PVL"‰+"‰Sa) are increasing. This monocentre, retrospective descriptive cohort assessed clinical characteristics and outcome of paediatric and adult patients admitted for community-acquired PVL"‰+"‰Sa infections to the unique intensive care unit (ICU) on New Caledonia Island. Overall, 72 patients (including 23 children) admitted for acute respiratory failure (42%), sepsis/septic shock (21%), and/or postoperative care (32%) were analysed. Most patients had pulmonary (64%), skin/soft tissue (SSTI) (54%) and/or osteoarticular (38%) infections. Multifocal infections (â‰¥"‰2 sites) and bacteraemia were reported in 65% and 76% of the patients, respectively. Methicillin-resistant S. aureus isolates were reported in 61% of adult cases versus 30% in children (p"‰<"‰0.05). Mechanical ventilation, vasoactive support and source control were administered in 53%, 43% and 58% of the patients, respectively. All paediatric patients received adequate empirical antibiotic therapy versus 30/49 adults (p"‰<"‰0.001). Adequate documented therapy was obtained"‰â‰¤"‰72Â h in 70/72 (97%) patients. Death was only reported in adults (n"‰="‰10 (14%)), mainly during pulmonary infection (22%), SSTIs (21%) and bacteraemia (24%)). In summary, in ICU patients from New Caledonia Island the clinical presentation of severe community-acquired PVL"‰+"‰Sa infections seems different from Western European observations with high rates of multifocal infections and methicillin-resistant strains.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Barriers to implementation of evidence into clinical practice in low-resource settings

Low-resource settings lag behind the rest of the world in achieving good health, in part owing to poor translation of clinical evidence into practice. Focusing on neurological disorders - in particular, stroke - this Comment identifies barriers to translation at the individual, provider and health systems levels and proposes theory-driven mitigating solutions.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A novel IgY-Aptamer hybrid system for cost-effective detection of SEB and its evaluation on food and clinical samples

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep15151, published online 19 October 2015. After publication, concerns were raised that the top and bottom panels of FigureÂ 3A appear to be identical. The Authors are unable to provide the original data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented in this Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Inhaled turmerones can be incorporated in the organs via pathways different from oral administration and can affect weight-gain of mice

Turmerones (Î±-turmerone, Î²-turmerone, and ar-turmerone) are the major volatile compounds in turmeric (Curcuma longa), a perennial herb of the ginger family. We previously reported that inhaled volatile turmerones could be transferred in the blood and organs. However, the difference between the two pathways, oral administration and inhalation, and the effect of inhaled turmerones on biological activities remain unknown. In this study, we compared the distribution patterns of turmerones after oral administration and inhalation. The relative levels (concentrations of turmerones in each organ/serum) in the lung, olfactory bulb, brain, heart, kidney, and epididymal fat in the inhalation group tended to be, or are significantly, higher than in the oral administration group. The relative levels of brown adipose tissue in the inhalation group were lower than in the oral administration group. Long-term (50Â days) inhalation to volatile turmerones suppressed weight gain and hypertrophy of adipocytes in the epididymal fat of mice fed a high-fat diet. These results suggest that inhaled turmerones can be incorporated into the organs of mice via different pathway from as to those from oral administration and can affect the biological function of the organs under certain conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunogenicity and protective efficacy of RSV G central conserved domain vaccine with a prefusion nanoparticle

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) G glycoprotein has recently reemerged as a vaccine antigen due to its ability to elicit potent neutralizing antibodies and ameliorate disease in animal models. Here we designed three constructs to display the G central conserved domain (Gcc) focused on inducing broad and potent neutralizing antibodies. One construct displaying Gcc from both RSV subgroups trimerized via a C-terminal foldon (Gcc-Foldon) was highly immunogenic in mice and in MIMIC, a pre-immune human in vitro model. To explore an optimal RSV vaccine, we combined the Gcc-Foldon antigen with a stabilized pre-fusion-F nanoparticle (pre-F-NP) as a bivalent vaccine and detected no antigenic interference between the two antigens in the MIMIC model. In RSV-primed macaques, the bivalent vaccine elicited potent humoral responses. Furthermore, both Gcc-Foldon and the bivalent vaccine conferred effective protection against RSV challenge in mice. This two-component vaccine could potentially provide effective protection against RSV infection in humans and warrants further clinical evaluation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Associations between long-term drought and diarrhea among children under five in low- and middle-income countries

Climate change is projected to intensify drought conditions, which may increase the risk of diarrheal diseases in children. We constructed log-binomial generalized linear mixed models to examine the association between diarrhea risk, ascertained from global-scale nationally representative Demographic and Health Surveys, and drought, represented by the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index, among children under five in 51 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Exposure to 6-month mild or severe drought was associated with an increased diarrhea risk of 5% (95% confidence interval 3"“7%) or 8% (5"“11%), respectively. The association was stronger among children living in a household that needed longer time to collect water or had no access to water or soap/detergent for handwashing. The association for 24-month drought was strong in dry zones but weak or null in tropical or temperate zones, whereas that for 6-month drought was only observed in tropical or temperate zones. In this work we quantify the associations between exposure to long-term drought and elevated diarrhea risk among children under five in LMICs and suggest that the risk could be reduced through improved water, sanitation, and hygiene practices, made more urgent by the likely increase in drought due to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Occlusion of dopamine-dependent synaptic plasticity in the prefrontal cortex mediates the expression of depressive-like behavior and is modulated by ketamine

Unpredictable chronic mild stress (CMS) is among the most popular protocols used to induce depressive-like behaviors such as anhedonia in rats. Differences in CMS protocols often result in variable degree of vulnerability, and the mechanisms behind stress resilience are of great interest in neuroscience due to their involvement in the development of psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder. Expression of depressive-like behaviors is likely driven by long-term alterations in the corticolimbic system and by downregulation of dopamine (DA) signaling. Although we have a deep knowledge about the dynamics of tonic and phasic DA release in encoding incentive salience and in response to acute/chronic stress, its modulatory action on cortical synaptic plasticity and the following implications on animal behavior remain elusive. Here, we show that the expression of DA-dependent synaptic plasticity in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is occluded in rats vulnerable to CMS, likely reflecting differential expression of AMPA receptors. Interestingly, such difference is not observed when rats are acutely treated with sub-anesthetic ketamine, possibly through the recruitment of dopaminergic nuclei such as the ventral tegmental area. In addition, by applying the synaptic activity sensor SynaptoZip in vivo, we found that chronic stress unbalances the synaptic drive from the infralimbic and prelimbic subregions of the mPFC toward the basolateral amygdala, and that this effect is counteracted by ketamine. Our results provide novel insights into the neurophysiological mechanisms behind the expression of vulnerability to stress, as well as behind the antidepressant action of ketamine.
HEALTH

