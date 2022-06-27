ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Scenic Roots - Mon 6/27/22

wutc.org
 4 days ago

Matt Adams, Democratic candidate for Hamilton County Mayor....

www.wutc.org

WDEF

Chattanooga residents respond to new stadium announcement

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Wednesday that on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m., a press conference will be held regarding the future of the Wheland Foundry and old U.S. pipe site property. He said over 100 acres will be developed for new office spaces,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

City, County Unite To Present New Vision For The South Broad District

Revitalize. Renew. Reinvest. Chattanooga and Hamilton County are uniting to build out the South Broad District Plan, envisioning a South Broad revitalization. More than 100 acres of the long-neglected U.S. Pipe and Wheland Foundry sites will begin transforming into a world-class live-work-play district that will generate more than $40 million for schools, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Thursday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Stadium Plan will be revealed tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – County Mayor Jim Coppinger ended today’s Commission meeting with a bang. He revealed a major announcement that is coming on Thursday and it’s a big one. Leaders will announce plans for a new development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site that will include a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
chattanoogacw.com

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Isaiah 117 House – Lemonade Stands

Renee Curry joined us in the studio to talk about the Bradley County Isaiah 117 House. They are hosting Lemonade Stands around the community to bring awareness and raise money for their program. Learn more about Isiah 117 House online at https://isaiah117house.com/. You can sign up to host a Lemonade...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Person
Matt Adams
wutc.org

“Brief Chronicle” Bends Changes In Lowercase At Obvious Dad

As this year’s Pride Month ends, a coming-of-age play that bends expectations is the next production from Obvious Dad, the experimental theatre company here in Chattanooga. “Brief Chronicle: Books 6 - 8” by Agnes Borinsky premieres Friday at 7:30 PM at the Fine Arts Center on our campus, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga church hosts pro-life prayer event

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been nearly a week since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has sparked protests and anger throughout the nation. But it’s also sparked joy and prayer. Prayer filled the halls tonight at Calvary Chapel in Chattanooga. While there have been numerous protests...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Here Comes The Sun - To Power Reflection Riding’s Future

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center here in Chattanooga wants to catch the sun - and needs your help. It just received a grant to fund solar installations and other sustainability improvements on its campus - looking for matching support to make it happen. Tish Gailmard is director of wildlife...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Election Local#Mayor#Democratic
chattanoogatrend.com

Slim & Husky’s Opens First Chattanooga Location

The country’s largest Black-owned pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s is on a mission to bring great food to communities nationwide. The company opened its first location this week in Chattanooga – and tenth location overall. Headquartered in Nashville, the Slim & Husky’s team strives to bring communities...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

County Commission approves Food City retail tax incentive package

Jasper, Tenn. – In a vote that has been brewing for a few months, the County Commission voted to extend a tax incentive program to Food City this week. The 10-year program allows Food City to pay a structured property tax that is reduced to only the portion that is paid to the school district while the rest is deferred. Food City, which has already received considerations from the Town of Kimball, contends that the tax consideration is a small fraction of the year one investment that the development will bring to the area. Opposition to the incentive stems from concern over the equity of treatment of existing retailers that were not beneficiaries of such tax incentives. Verbal commitments for tax breaks for existing businesses have not been ironed out. The commissioners finally voted 13-1 to extend the tax break to Food City to encourage the construction of the supermarket on Main Street in Kimball.
KIMBALL, TN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Civil War Streets: Major General George Henry Thomas a.k.a. “The Rock of Chickamauga”. – By Mark Pearson

Continuing on up 10th Avenue, the next street is Thomas, as in Major General George Henry Thomas, also called “The Rock of Chickamauga.” George Thomas was born in Southampton, Virginia on July 31, 1816, and graduated West Point in 1836. He taught there in 1854 and many of the cadets that were students went on to be generals in the Confederate army, such as Jeb Stewart and John Bell Hood. Being from Virginia, he and Robert E. Lee were close friends and, as a result, for many years and at many times his loyalty to the union was being questioned by many of his peers. He married a woman from the north and as a result later when he would send money to his sisters, they would refuse to take it because they claimed that they didn’t have a brother. He also fought in the Mexican War, as did many of his contemporary’s, but stayed in the army and was posted in the west.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Redevelopment of Old DuPont Property Moves Ahead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Rise Partners and the City of Chattanooga are moving ahead with their plan to redevelop 88 acres of what used to be the DuPont Chemical Plant on Access Road. Four buildings will be constructed on the property, totaling eight hundred thousand square feet in industrial work...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

