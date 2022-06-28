ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

You might want to skip the Apple Watch Series 8

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 2 days ago

Are you looking forward to the Apple Watch Series 8 ? Well, I'm here to dampen that excitement because it looks like the Series 8 won't be much of an upgrade over the Series 7 .

This is according to reliable tipster Mark Gurman and his "Power On" newsletter , which claims that the Series 8 S8 processor won't be any faster than the S7 chip in the Series 7.

The S7 chip has the same specification as the S6 chip that came before it.

Now, that's not necessarily an issue, as the Series 7 is no slouch, but if you're hoping for a big upgrade then it sounds like you might be in for a disappointment.

Later in the article, Gurman does state that he believes the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a low-power mode which extends the battery life. He believes this could be enabled with hardware, which does suggest either a low-power co-processor or a reworking of the current S7 chip.

If you're waiting for a faster and more powerful Apple Watch, then you'll have to wait until the Apple Watch Series 9 in 2023, as this will reportedly get an all-new processor.

Back to this year though… Alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, it's expected that Apple will introduce an updated Apple Watch SE and a new rugged Apple Watch model.

All of these models could use the same S8 chip.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's cheapest 2021 iPad Pro model is on sale at its highest discount

Despite evidently offering plenty of room for discounts at their exorbitant prices, Apple's 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros haven't been marked down anywhere near as often (or as drastically) as the iPad Air (2020), iPad mini (2021), or even iPad Air (2022) in recent months. But now that a...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 release date, price, features, and news

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch across the globe, and by a wide margin. Get this - in 2021 alone, Apple had a 30% share of the smartwatch market, with Samsung trailing as the second-best company with a 10% share. This is huge, and makes the upcoming Watch Series 8 that more important - and interesting.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Official dates and best early deals on AirPods pro, Shark, Fitbit and more

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, with the sale confirmed to return on Tuesday 12 July through to Wednesday 13 July. And the retailer has already kicked off its early sale, which includes up to 50 per cent off big-ticket brands.The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year. The shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to save money on everything from air...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S6#Apple Watch Se#Future Plc
Phone Arena

Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount

Only for today, Woot is running one of the best deals on original Apple Smart Folio covers for the iPad. More precisely, Apple’s Smart Folio cover compatible with the 2nd-gen iPad Pro (11-inch) and 4th-gen iPad Air is currently down from $79.99 to $36.99. Additionally, the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9-inch) has its compatible Smart Folio cover discounted from $99.99 to as little as $44.99!
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Prepare yourself: Apple is announcing even more "new" products

Alert Apple aficionados: the company has reportedly hinted at new products and updated OG's to be released over the next year. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the tech giant has a few more surprises up its 2022 sleeves than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference, which announced the new iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, including anticipated updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch SE, monitors, and more

We have some great deals for you today, starting with the latest iPad Air model, which is now receiving an exciting discount on the Blue colored variant with LTE support. As most of you know, the 64GB storage model of Apple’s gen-5 iPad Air with LTE support starts at $749. However, this model is now priced at $720, which is already getting you $29 savings from its original starting price tag. To make things even more interesting, we see that this product will also get extra $70 savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 savings and take home your new iPad Air with cellular connectivity for $650.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Apple Insider

Don't buy an Apple Watch Series 3 in 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, there are plenty of reasons why you should avoid theApple Watch Series 3 and very few good reasons to actually buy one.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report.September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Previous reports have suggested that it could come in new sizes, and without the “forehead” that has marked out recent versions of the handset.But that new phone, or four different models, will sit alongside a whole host of other products – including some that have been thought to have been retired.Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Always-on iPhone 14 Pro display, M2 iPad Pro expected for late 2022

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has previously been rumored to include analways-on display in the Pro lineup of iPhone 14 models, with code included in iOS 16 betas seemingly confirming the claims about the feature. Though it has apparently been in development for years, a report claims the change is warranted now, due to the introduction of lock screen changes.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple exec calls Samsung annoying for copying the iPhone so blatantly

The original iPhone launched 15 years ago, on June 29th, 2007, revolutionizing the industry. Other companies in the business had two choices: copy the iPhone, or stick with what they were doing. Google immediately saw the genius behind the iPhone and overhauled Android so that it was more like the iPhone instead of a BlackBerry clone. But it was Samsung that really made the most of the iPhone in the years that followed, copying everything about that original iPhone.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple's 'failed' 5G modem effort means iPhone 15 will be all-Qualcomm

Apple has been working on creating its own modem for use in its hardware for a number of years, in order to get more control over how the component functions and to reduce costs. However, while progress has been made, it is claimed that the results aren't enough for a modem introduction in the "iPhone 15."
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Combo cable charges Apple Watch and 3 more devices at once

Imagine you’re having an incredible time traveling abroad. After a night in yet another lovely hotel, you grab your iPhone, put on your Apple Watch, throw your iPad into a bag, and you’re off. But if you forget even one of the chargers or cables for those devices,...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Report: Apple is gearing up to launch a ‘flood’ of new devices starting this fall

Apple’s poised to release a slew of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. What Gurman describes as a “deluge” of products will reportedly include four iPhone 14 devices, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several M2 / M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of refreshed AirPods Pro buds, a new HomePod, and a spec-boosted Apple TV model.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon’s waterproof last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is nearly half off

Planning on bringing books to the pool or beach this summer? Get an affordable and waterproof e-reader instead. The last-gen version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is available at nearly half off its usual price. Regularly $129.99, right now you can buy the ad-supported, 8GB model with a green or red backing for $69.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon. If you want more storage, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported model for $89.99 instead of $159.99 in black or blue, both of which are new all-time low prices.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Watch 8 Rugged Edition: what we want to see

According to the rumors, the Apple Watch 8 is getting a 'Rugged Edition' or 'Extreme Edition', designed for extreme sports or intensive outdoor use. This kind of smartwatch would be like those designed by Garmin, Amazfit or Casio, with a hardy design, long-lasting battery, and a focus on features that would be useful for extreme sports.
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

New Patent Lawsuit Could See Apple Watches Banned in the United States

A judge from the International Trade Commission has ruled that the Apple Watch possibly infringes on ECG technology patents owned by health technology company AliveCor. If upheld, the decision could ban the Apple watch from being sold in the United States. AliveCor is perhaps best known for KardiaBand, an Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Belkin launches new 3-in-1 charger capable of fast-charging Apple Watch Series 7

Belkin just launched its second 3-in-1 device capable of fast-charging the latest Apple Watch Series 7. The new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand joins its pad-shaped sibling as the only other all-in-one solution that can charge your mobile Apple devices (MagSafe-compatible iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches) at the fastest wireless speeds possible.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best MagSafe and Magnetic Wireless Chargers for Apple iPhone 13

One of the most convenient advances in Apple's iPhone tech in the last few years has been its fast-charging MagSafe feature. Using magnets, the iPhone MagSafe chargers attach easily to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. As well as the chargers, there are a number of other accessories that make use of the magnetic back of these phones.
CELL PHONES
T3

T3

198
Followers
603
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy