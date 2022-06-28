MLT Garden Club looking for volunteers

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is now accepting applications from makers of handmade goods to become a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar. The Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center will be held Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022; 10:00am to 4:00pm both days. This...
The Seattle Pet Cemetery was deemed a community landmark on Thursday. However, for months, many have advocated for the cemetery to be a historic landmark in order for the property to have more protections. The King County Landmarks Commission’s ruling means it recognized the cemetery’s value to the community, but...
SALARY: $84,906.00 - $107,605.00 Annually. The vibrant city of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development that is supported by a progressive, expanding multi-modal transportation system. By 2025, the City’s strong transportation network will be enhanced by two new light rail stations, an extensive bike trail network, and a substantial bus system.
SALARY: $22.93 - $27.63 Hourly. Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity. This position has been reposted to expand the pool of candidates. If you have already applied, we have your application and there is no need to reapply.
Attention birders! The Lake Forest Community Bird Project https://www.lfpbirds.org/ needs your help. This long-term monitoring project, coordinated by Dr. Doug Wacker of the University of Washington Bothell in collaboration with the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, aims to better understand human impacts on the species diversity and behavior of birds that frequent our local parks and green spaces.
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is looking to clean up the homeless camp near Green River in unincorporated King County that has drawn complaints from local residents for several years. The Green River flows from Auburn through Kent with the homeless encampment growing larger as more complaints from local residents...
The King County Auditor’s Office is looking for input from the public as it plans its work for the next two years. To gather that input, the office launched a new website to gather community suggestions. On the community input page, people can suggest agencies and activities to be...
Found a small long-haired black cat with white paws and chin near Arbor Heights Elementary. It appeared extremely malnourished and was limping so I brought it home to feed it. It is very friendly and acts like a pet but has no collar. Call or text 206-697-4080. I don’t have a very good place for it to stay so I will probably take it to the animal shelter when I have a chance.
Olympia residents near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised this morning when they discovered that 20th Avenue was being shut down with no notice for a logging operation there. This cutting is within Olympia's city limits, but due to the size of the property, the landowner was...
Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming 2022-2023 Season 64, which will include four mainstage productions. Season subscriptions are on sale now, and are a great way to support local community theatre. Individual tickets go on sale for our upcoming season’s shows in July. Edmonds Driftwood Players...
One King County Councilmember is proposing a task force pilot project that is focused solely on the Green River encampment and its removal, in an effort to get those people into housing, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment. The camp is located in unincorporated King County.
While best known for its seasonal activities (think pumpkin patches, farm animal encounters and sunflower fields), Snohomish is much more than a pastoral paradise. This small town, situated on the Snohomish River, offers a welcoming community feel and ample opportunities to get outside with the whole family. U.S. Route 2 hugs the town borders before continuing eastward into the Cascade Mountains, making Snohomish the perfect gateway to a Leavenworth or Wenatchee getaway.
SEATTLE — After years of discussion, many wineries, breweries and distillers in King County will have to wait longer to hear their fate. The King County Council was supposed to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would affect wineries on unincorporated land. Instead, the council sent the ordinance back to the King County Local Services and Land Use Committee for further discussion.
Built in 2000, 4604 W Raye St. is a three-bedroom Northwest Contemporary home designed by renowned architect Ralph Anderson. Nestled in the Magnolia neighborhood in northwest Seattle, the home’s west-facing orientation provides incomparable Puget Sound, Bainbridge Island and Olympic Mountain views. Meticulously sited and thoughtfully crafted by an icon,...
Boyne Resorts’ massive master plans have transformed the ski resorts of Big Sky, Boyne Mountain, Loon, Sugarloaf, and Sunday River. The Summit at Snoqualmie is the latest mountain for Boyne Resorts that will be transformed. Stuart Winchester of the Storm Skiing Journal broke the news that the Washington ski resort has announced its own 2030 plan. Their master plans include new lifts, upgrades of their current lift network, additional summer activities, new lodges, and more.
PORT ANGELES – The company currently known as Dash Air Shuttle will officially begin daily trips from Fairchild Airport to SeaTac Airport on Thursday, August 11. That was announced Tuesday by company President Clint Ostler at a news conference in the terminal in Port Angeles. Ostler said passengers can...
Please see our website http://northcitywater.org/about/employment for more information and applications. Starting pay is $33.13 per hour or $68,914 annually. Deliver a completed application, cover letter and resume to:. North City Water District. Attn: Paulyne Perez. 1519 NE 177th Street. Shoreline WA 98155. or by fax to 206-361-0629. Open until filled;...
