Food trucks tend to fulfill one of two purposes: as a means to get a business started or as an extension of a brick and mortar. The latter includes delicious options like Big Truck Tacos and The Fried Taco, but we’d like to highlight some of the food-truck-only options in Oklahoma City. Many of these can regularly be found in and around downtown, especially in places like Scissortail Park, Lively Beerworks and Stonecloud Brewing Company.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO