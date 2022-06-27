The Importance Of Radon Testing In The Pacific North West

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Relief from the heat has arrived! The stronger onshore flow will push in a more seasonable temperature for Portland this Tuesday. Temperatures will begin in the 50s and lower 60s. Expect morning clouds to filter through the coast range and into the Willamette Valley. Not all will be cloudy, but there will be some locations. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by lunchtime.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO