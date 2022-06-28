ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Recent Bellville ISD Safety Committee Meeting Brings Leaders, Teachers, and Law Enforcement Together To Discuss Student Safety

austincountynewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellville ISD Safety Committee brought local leaders, teachers and Law Enforcement together to discuss the safety of the students. The district released the following document: “Efforts to Keep Students and Staff Safe in Bellville ISD” written by Superintendent Dr. Nicole Poenitzsch. The text of which can be downloaded HERE as...

austincountynewsonline.com

