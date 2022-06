A Virginia couple who set sail to Portugal have been missing for almost nine days after their sailboat was damaged in rough weather.The US Coast Guard has launched a search operation to find Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, who left their home in Hampton, Virginia, on 8 June for the Azores off Portugal’s coast.The pair last contacted Jones’s daughter on 13 June and told her they had run into bad weather and their sailboat was damaged. They said they were heading back home and it was anticipated that the couple would return on Monday.The two had departed...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO