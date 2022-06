Applications for enrollment in the Garrett County Board of Education’s Pre-Kindergarten Programs for 3-Year-Olds for the 2022-23 school year are now being accepted electronically for the remaining seats available in the classroom that will be located at Accident Elementary School. This classroom will serve students in the northern end of Garrett County. The classroom located at Broad Ford Elementary School that will serve the students in the southern end of Garrett County has already been filled with students meeting the criteria for participation. No seats remain at this location.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO