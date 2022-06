The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a local woman and man in connection with a larceny incident in Great Cacapon on Tuesday, June 28. Residents in the area of Milo School Road and Youngblood Road reported yesterday seeing and hearing law enforcement officers in vehicles and in helicopters searching the area for hours. Police say they no longer believe the pair are in the immediate area.

GREAT CACAPON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO