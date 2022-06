I have been asked many times, “What is going to happen to the Old Howard Hospital”? We have not had an answer because we’ve had it listed for sale for years and had no interest at all, even though we have dropped the price to less than half the appraised value. The vandalism and things that happen to a vacant building have taken a toll, and now we must do something. The overhead of taxes, maintenance, and security is becoming a financial burden. The Willits PD or the Fire Department is called at least 3 times a week. Last week the Fire Department was called out and found a man in the attic lighting matches.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO