Today at 10am we'll have our second portal training session of the week. Don’t worry, there will be more coming in two weeks. There is no need to register for the training, just use the Zoom link below. This session will be taught by Michael Rehbaum. 10:00am-10:30am https://monroecommunity.zoom .us/j/8487968628.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO