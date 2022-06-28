Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-28-2022]

Click here to read the full article. This newly listed San Diego estate is the ultimate two-for-one.
Located in the coastal city of Carlsbad, the modern Art Deco-style manse sits on just shy of 2 acres and comprises two separate wings that are practically homes in and of themselves. The California compound, dubbed Le Grand Blanc, was bought for $3.8 million over a year ago by former host of Hot Properties: San Diego Andrew White. The noted builder and developer, who helms Method Development, poured millions into the project in order to create a luxe turn-key property.
Spanning 11,000 square feet, Le...
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, has been recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 in the women's fashion category. This renowned award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
In an operation that concluded on Friday, Brazilian telecommunications agency Anatel seized thousands of illegal products in warehouses and distribution centers managed by Amazon. Product certification at Anatel is mandatory for products that emit radiofrequency. It is a record that aims to ensure the item, which received a seal from...
Comments / 0