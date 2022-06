PHOENIX - On June 29, four Arizona Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for governor meet for the first and only televised debate. The debate, which airs on KAET-TV (PBS), comes just a week before early ballots are mailed out, and a day after former Congressman Matt Salmon announced his decision to drop out of the race. Earlier in the day, Salmon announced his endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson, one of the four major candidates running in the primary.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO