Arizona is likely to become the first state in America that empowers students to take tax dollars with them to a school of their choosing. Lawmakers sent House Bill 2853 to Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday. When the governor signs the bill, all of Arizona’s school-age children will be eligible for the Empowerment Scholarship Account. An ESA is a state-funded account that parents can spend on tuition and other education expenses. The program is currently limited to disabled students, those in failing schools or others that qualify in a handful of other methods.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO