Something is rotten in the state of Denmark!... Except we're talking about the USA and not Denmark, and what's rotten is the Supreme Court's decision to end women's rights to abortions that have been granted by the iron-clad Roe v. Wave court ruling in 1973. Well, it turns out it wasn't iron-clad after all. Once the supreme court judges announced their decision on Friday, multiple states moved to ban abortions only hours after the ruling came into effect. Here are those states.

