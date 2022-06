My daughter just introduced me to a site called ancestry.com on the internet. I really haven’t done much with it. I don’t know if I want to know any more about my family history than I already do. My daughter said in perusing the site she has decided that our family tree is more like a wreath. I knew that. That is the case with a lot of families whose history is tied up in the swamps of eastern North Carolina. Travel was difficult in those olden days, thus narrowing down the choices for marriage. I learned long ago that almost everybody in Columbus County is kin.

