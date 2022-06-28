ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Four men busted on drug charges

Nash County deputies with help from Rocky Mount police confiscated heroin, opioid pills, firearms and marijuana after executing a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 1800 block of Toms Trail in the Cross Creek area on the north side of the city.

Four men were charged with trafficking in heroin and other illegal drug-related offenses and two of them were charged with firearms-related offenses.

Elijah Caudle, 24, was taken into custody after a monthlong investigation of him for selling and distributing heroin in the Rocky Mount area, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Raheim Williams, 25, Martinez Burden, 22, and Shallah Fenner, 18, also were taken into custody, Moore said.

Caudle is a member of the 8-Trey Gangsters Crip Gang and there were complaints about drug activity coming from his residence, Moore said.

The sheriff’s office’s narcotics division conducted several controlled buys from Caudle along with other gang members present during the purchases, Moore said.

Deputies were able to collect more than 800 bindles, or small packets, of heroin from the residence as a result of the controlled buys, Moore said.

And as deputies searched the residence and vehicles, three handguns, 200 bindles of heroin, 40 oxycodone pills and marijuana were found, Moore said.

Oxycodone can be used to treat moderate to severe pain but also can cause a high risk of addiction and dependence.

Caudle is jailed under a $1.25 million secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

Caudle is charged with six counts of trafficking in heroin, five counts of possession with intent to sell heroin, five counts of selling/delivering heroin and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, along with possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and maintaining a residence for the purpose of a controlled substance.

Williams is jailed under a $250,000 secured bond in the detention center.

Williams is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, along with possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and maintaining a residence for the purpose of a controlled substance.

Burden is jailed under a $125,000 secured bond in the detention center.

Burden and Fenner are each charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and maintaining a residence for the purpose of a controlled substance.

Bond for Fenner was set at $125,000 secured, but the Nash County sheriff’s online jail log did not show Fenner being held at the detention center.

State Public Safety records said Caudle and Williams have prior histories in North Carolina’s criminal justice system and Moore said a further investigation found Caudle to be on federal probation for previous firearms-related crimes.

The state public safety records said Caudle was convicted in 2018 in Edgecombe County for possession of a firearm by a felon and in 2018 in Nash County for possessing illegal drugs.

The state public safety records also said Caudle was convicted in 2015 in Nash County for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The records also said Williams was convicted Feb. 7 in Wake County for carrying a concealed weapon and in 2016 in Halifax County for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore said in the news release that Williams had listed an address in the 1200 block of Poplar Street in Scotland Neck, Burden had listed an address in the 100 block of Food Lion Road in Scotland Neck and Fenner had listed an address in the 400 block of Wahree Street in Tarboro.

