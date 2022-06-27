Gameday: 1-on-1 with Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon

When new Kentucky Basketball freshman Cason Wallace signed with Kentucky last fall, John Calipari compared his new Wildcat to two former Wildcats of the same mold. “Cason is a winner and a competitor who reminds me of Eric Bledsoe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,” Calipari said back in November. “I don’t like to make a lot of comparisons like that, but he has a quiet demeanor with a game that speaks loudly. He can shoot it and create for his teammates, but what really separates him is his defense. He is already an elite on-ball defender who takes a lot of pride in that part of the game.”

