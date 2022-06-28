ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

If you build a wall, somebody will spray it

Cover picture for the articleThe south leg of the walking and bike path between Albany Station and Swanson Park was built in 2015. Ever since then, the concrete blocks of the path’s retaining wall have proved irresistible to vandals with their spray cans. I don’t know how many times community volunteers and...

philomathnews.com

Fire investigator: Propane torch to clear weeds led to fire

A devastating fire that burned three bleacher sections at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo arena overnight Monday and has put this year’s rodeo performances in jeopardy was caused by a propane torch that had been up to an hour earlier to clear weeds from the area, according to the fire investigator’s conclusion.
PHILOMATH, OR
hh-today.com

The mess on Cox Creek got worse

The bike and I took the Cox Creek Path in Albany on Tuesday to see if the Union Pacific had made any progress replacing its trestle across the creek and the path. The video below, with bonus footage of a passing train, shows what I found. There are people camping...
ALBANY, OR
30-year-old man hospitalized after a traffic collision near Zillah (Zillah, WA)

A 30-year-old Yakima man was injured after a traffic collision Tuesday near Zillah. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 6:45 a.m. on I-82. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving east on I-82 when he went to exit onto SR 22, two miles west of Zillah. At that point of time, a 61-year-old man from Salem, Oregon was headed west on SR 22, headed onto I-82.
ZILLAH, WA
kezi.com

Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting parked cars

EUGENE, Ore. - At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Eugene Police received a report of a Lexus hitting several parked cars in a shopping center parking lot at 2740 River Road. According to police, when officers arrived, the driver, 46-year-old Jennifer Christene Clark of Eugene was sitting nearby the damaged vehicles. She appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody on charges on DUII and Reckless Driving.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire chief suspends volunteer association’s top 2 officers

A disagreement between Philomath Fire & Rescue’s chief and the department’s volunteer firefighters’ association over the staffing of a rural substation intensified last week when the chief suspended the president and vice president of the association. Fire Chief Tom Miller declined to comment on the suspensions of...
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

School Bus Crash, Lane Co., June 27

Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Car crash in Hayesville leaves pedestrian dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
MARION COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

