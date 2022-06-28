ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Win this BH&G End Table

BHG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and...

www.bhg.com

BHG

Win this 4-Piece Quilt Set

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 12:00 AM EDT on 6/30/2022. Ends: 11:59 PM EDT on 7/1/2022. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith's publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
BHG

10 Essential Tips for Growing Tomato Plants in Pots

An in-ground garden plot isn't necessary for growing perfectly ripe homegrown tomatoes. It's easy to grow tomato plants in pots anywhere that receives lots of sunlight, perhaps on your deck, patio, or balcony. You can raise all your favorite kinds of tomatoes, from deep red slicers to tiny grape tomatoes, in containers. It just takes a little more work than garden-planted tomatoes because of the limited access to water and nutrients. Give your potted tomato plants some extra care, and they'll richly reward you with handfuls of sun-ripened fruit. These 10 tips will help you successfully grow your tomato plants in pots.
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
#Meredith Corporation
moneytalksnews.com

Sam’s Club Now Offering $8 Annual Membership

Sam’s Club is marking the nation’s birthday with an irresistible offer to new members. From June 17-26, new members can grab an annual membership for just $8 — “less than a fourth the everyday price.”. Sam’s Club says the offer, which redeemable in person at warehouses,...
Daily Mail

That takes the biscuit! Outrage as out-of-town contestants enter shop-bought biscuits into annual show's baking competition in bid to land £10 prize

Rogue contestants have caused outrage by entering supermarket biscuits into a town baking competition. The mayor of Thornaby, Teeside slammed the 'ridiculous' actions of out-of-town visitors bending the rules to seize the £10 prize. The Thornaby Show in the north-east town has run since 1945 and prides itself on...
BHG

After 'Endlessly' Researching, Shoppers Found These 'Fantastic' Solar LED String Lights—and They're on Sale

Hanging lights outside is not just for the holidays. Instead, string lights are a great way to add warmth and ambiance to your patio, deck, or backyard for the summer and beyond. And many options are also easy to install. If you're eager to take your outdoor space to the next level with a simple addition, don't miss this customer-favorite set of string lights that's on sale for under $35.
BHG

This Lightweight Pet Vacuum Is Easy to Maneuver and Offers 'Incredible Suction'—and It's Under $100 Right Now

Cats and dogs may be our favorite adorable companions, but the amount of hair they can leave all over carpets and furniture is significantly less cute, to say the least. To keep homes clean, you'll need a powerful vacuum that can pick up all the hair your pets leave behind (on top of the dirt and debris they might bring into the house), all while being easy to empty—and compatible with extra tools to provide an even deeper clean.
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
BHG

Official Rules

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.
BHG

Increase Your Tomato Harvest with These 6 Pruning Tips

Tomato plants have a natural tendency to produces lots of leaves and relatively fewer fruits. However, it's easy to balance leaf and fruit production by doing a little tomato plant pruning. Not only will trimming off excess foliage lead to more tomatoes per plant, but the fruit that is produced will be larger and higher quality. It only takes a few minutes per plant to prune away unneeded growth. By reducing the overabundance of leaves, your tomato plants can focus more energy on growing colorful, flavor-rich fruit. Use these 6 simple tips to guide your tomato plant pruning efforts.
BHG

How Ashley Graham Stocks Her Space for Entertaining

Ashley Graham knows her style: The model has graced magazine covers and fashion campaigns the world over, and her Instagram feed showcases her trend-setting wardrobe—interspersed with shots of Graham sharing her unfiltered, sometimes-glamorous-and-sometimes-not life—to the delight of her more than 18 million followers. Graham may be known for...
BHG

Shoppers Say Area Rugs Don't 'Shift or Slide' with This Rug Pad—and It's Up to 57% Off Ahead of Prime Day

If you're in the market for a new area rug to decorate your space, you need to get a nonslip rug pad with your purchase, too. Rug pads protect both area rugs and floors from damage, and they make rugs easier to clean and harder to trip over. They're especially necessary in high-traffic areas, or in households with pets and kids to ensure your home investment lasts.
BHG

The Best Patio Lighting Ideas to Brighten Your Outdoor Space

For maximum enjoyment, your patio should effortlessly transition between daytime and nighttime. This is especially true if you live in a locale where spending time outdoors midday is ill-advised unless you're neck-deep in a cool body of water. By the time the sun sets, it's prime patio time. Cooler temperatures, a slight breeze, and maybe a refreshing cocktail in hand? Count us in. But if all the patio lighting you've got to work with is the flicker of fireflies (no matter how charming it sounds), you might soon find yourself in the dark.
BHG

Dave and Jenny Marrs: The Story Behind 'Fixer to Fabulous'

The Better Buy, a new podcast from Better Homes & Gardens, explores all things home—from decorating and DIY to renovating and budgeting. Each week, we'll talk with homeowners from around the country about the highs and lows of home ownership, and share stories, advice, and practical tips you can put to work in your own home. We're on a mission to inspire and empower you to create your dream home. New episodes every Wednesday!
HOME & GARDEN

