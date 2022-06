I hope everyone is enjoying their summer so far. I know there was a very troubling decision made at the Supreme court level last week. I do not agree with this decision. I believe it is a woman's body and she is the only one who should be making decisions about her body and what is best for her. Every situation is different, but no should have the rights to tell someone else what to do with their body. Praying for better days.

