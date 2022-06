For reasons too numerous and perhaps too controversial to detail here, our school system was woeful at the midpoint of the past century when I was born in Greeleyville. Most black children and some white children lived in educational deserts. A 1941 study commissioned by Governor Maybank found that 19 of our 46 counties lacked a single high school for blacks. The state government as a willing primary educational provider is a relatively recent development. Other entities filled the void and established schools. Students from many communities often left home to attend the historically black colleges serving as “high schools” and institutions of higher learning.

GREELEYVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO