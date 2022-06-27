UMaine Dining reaches goal of 25% local purchases three years ahead of schedule

Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Research and Innovation Center will celebrate its launch in Old Town off University Farm Road on Thursday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. The launch event celebrates a new, 3-acre wild blueberry research and education site at the J. Franklin Witter Teaching & Research Center near the University of Maine campus. It will be established through a gift from Wyman’s to the Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station through the University of Maine Foundation. The center’s wild blueberry research plots will be unlike any other in Maine — or the world — with raised beds precisely controlled for genotype and climate conditions. This approach to wild blueberry research is uniquely suited to intensive study and transformational scientific breakthroughs, while providing unprecedented experiential learning opportunities for students. The work will also complement field-scale research UMaine’s scientists conduct at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro, and on commercial wild blueberry operations ranging from one-half to more than ten thousand acres across the growing region.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO