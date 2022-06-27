ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine Dining reaches goal of 25% local purchases three years ahead of schedule

umaine.edu
 3 days ago

UMaine Dining has met its goal of purchasing 25% of its food and beverage from local sources nearly three years ahead of schedule. From July 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, UMaine DIning purchased 25.96% of its food and beverage from local vendors. The movement to support local food...

umaine.edu

UMaine News

UMaine News

Wyman’s gift to establish first-of-its-kind wild blueberry research field at UMaine. Wild blueberries, an icon of Down East landscapes, will soon take root at the University of Maine’s new Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Research and Innovation Center. The three-acre research and education site will be established off University...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine alumnus named a top young dentist in national dental magazine

National dental publication Incisal Edge magazine named University of Maine alumnus Dr. Benjamin Lawlor one of its 2022 “40 Under 40” top young dentists in the U.S. Lawlor, who graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, founded Maine Dentistry and treats patients at all of its locations in Portland, Auburn and Gray. He also is an International College of Oral Implantologists Fellow and member of both the American Dental Association and American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. Incisal Edge will feature Lawlor and the other top young dentists in a series of profiles in its fall “40 Under 40” editorial coverage.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine, Wyman’s to launch Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Research and Innovation Center on June 30

Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Research and Innovation Center will celebrate its launch in Old Town off University Farm Road on Thursday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. The launch event celebrates a new, 3-acre wild blueberry research and education site at the J. Franklin Witter Teaching & Research Center near the University of Maine campus. It will be established through a gift from Wyman’s to the Maine Agricultural and Forest Experiment Station through the University of Maine Foundation. The center’s wild blueberry research plots will be unlike any other in Maine — or the world — with raised beds precisely controlled for genotype and climate conditions. This approach to wild blueberry research is uniquely suited to intensive study and transformational scientific breakthroughs, while providing unprecedented experiential learning opportunities for students. The work will also complement field-scale research UMaine’s scientists conduct at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro, and on commercial wild blueberry operations ranging from one-half to more than ten thousand acres across the growing region.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Policymakers can do more to help manage obesity in Maine, UMaine researchers say

Policymakers can do more to help manage obesity in Maine, UMaine researchers say. In light of the pandemic, addressing conditions like obesity that can lead to higher rates of hospitalizations and death is more important than ever. According to researchers from the University of Maine School of Nursing, the key to managing the obesity epidemic in Maine lies in better state and federal policies and incentives, as well as more accessible health information to empower individuals to act.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Cooperative Extension Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Guidelines from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. — Submitted by Anne Lichtenwalner, DVM Ph.D., University of Maine Associate Professor of Animal and Veterinary Sciences and Director of the UMaine Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Posted with permission of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW). We are...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Former faculty and Associated Faculties president Work dies at 88

Gerald Work, former professor and president of the Associated Faculties of the University of Maine, died on June 4 at the age of 88 at his home in Pennsylvania. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Work received his B.A. from Albright College, followed by an M.S. and a Ph.D. in counseling and higher education from Ohio University. Upon graduation, he became a professor of education at UMaine. He was instrumental in forming the Associated Faculties of the University of Maine and served as its president. He also helped found and administer the Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship fund.
ORONO, ME

