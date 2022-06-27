ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Navarro County deputies enforcing burn ban find marijuana inside endangered structure

By KWTX Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said a burn ban violation over the weekend led deputies and volunteer firefighters to the discovery of more than 250 pounds...

KWTX

Car fire stops traffic along Highway 84

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Northbound Highway 84 is reopened, after a car fire that briefly shut down all of its lanes. According to Woodway Public Safety Director, Chief Bret Crook, an officer noticed a car that was driving along the highway on fire this morning around 8:15 a.m. The driver...
WOODWAY, TX
Man charged with taking tools from mechanic shop

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco police matched surveillance video from a business burglary with video taken of a separate traffic stop to identify a suspect in the theft of tools taken during a burglary at a Waco mechanic shop. Gerald Dwayne Harris was tracked down and booked into...
WACO, TX
One dead in Waco vehicle crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Waco on Thursday morning. Waco PD Detectives say the crash happened near the 7300 Block of Imperial Drive at 5:31 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east.
WACO, TX
Homicide reported on N. Beckley Avenue

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 N. Beckley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, had a gunshot wound and was dropped off at the hospital by unknown males. The victim died a short time later due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX
Man charged with firing shots at a Waco home

WACO, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Waco man was being held on $750,000 bond on charges filed in connection with shots being fired at a home in late May. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jakwan Ke Mon Toliver who was arrested Tuesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail.
WACO, TX
Woman charged with serial theft from Waco store

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco woman is now facing felony theft charges after police say she took cartloads of merchandise out of the Waco Target store on four separate occasions – twice in one day. Investigators identified the suspect in the thefts, which go back to November...
Palestine man killed in two-vehicle collision near Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday night left a motorcyclist dead near Palestine. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 6:03 p.m., troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 287 approximately one mile south of Palestine in Anderson county.
Double Homicide on Ridgecrest Road

Below is a picture of the victim’s vehicle. Update June 30 , 2022 @ 8:31 a.m. On June 29, 2022, at around noon, Dallas Police were called to an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim and female victim, dead inside an apartment. The preliminary investigation determined the two had been shot. Two children under the age of five years old were also found inside the apartment and were unharmed.
DALLAS, TX
Burleson: Woman Fatally Caught in Crosshairs of Shootout on Busy Highway

Burleson, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Burleson Police arrested six people in connection with a shooting incident that left an innocent woman dead with a gunshot wound to the head.. Police say the suspects were engaged in unspecified illegal activities that killed 64-year old Kathryn Ann Bryan who was driving along the busy Wilshire Blvd and I-35W around 6pm Friday when she was fatally shot in the head.
BURLESON, TX
Man charged after police see shot fired

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police have arrested a man after seeing a shot fired as they responded to a disturbance call. The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Edgewood. Officers were told that a man at this location was threatening the resident...
WACO, TX
Overnight fire rekindles, destroys house

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Waco responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of N. 22nd Street twice overnight. According to firefighters, it first began around midnight. It’s unknown how many people were inside the house at that time, but we’re told they all made it out,...
WACO, TX
Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX

