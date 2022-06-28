ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Plum, Wilson combine for 54 points in Aces’ win

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 on Monday night.

Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point advantage.

Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (14-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Plum was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and Wilson made 8 of 9. The Aces were without starting guard Chelsea Gray, averaging 12.5 points and six assists, due to personal reasons.

Wilson had 17 points and six rebounds in the first half as Las Vegas led 40-36.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11). Lexie Brown scored 17 points, Liz Cambage had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Brittney Sykes had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Athletics look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (25-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
466K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy