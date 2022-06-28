ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Plum and Wilson help Aces beat the Sparks

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 79-73 on Monday night.

Dearica Hamby made her first field goal of the game with 1:16 remaining to give Las Vegas a 76-73 lead and Plum added two free throws on the their next possession for a five-point advantage.

Jackie Young added nine points and seven assists and Plum had five assists and three steals for Las Vegas (14-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Plum was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and Wilson made 8 of 9. The Aces were without starting guard Chelsea Gray, averaging 12.5 points and six assists, due to personal reasons.

Wilson had 17 points and six rebounds in the first half as Las Vegas led 40-36.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-11).

MERCURY 83, FEVER 71

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 27 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points and the Mercury beat the Fever.

Taurasi made three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and finished 7 of 15 from distance to reach the 20-point plateau for the seventh time this season.

Sophie Cunningham, in her fourth start of the season, had 16 points and Diamond DeShields scored 11 for Phoenix (8-12), which hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

Cunningham scored the final five points of the first half to help Phoenix lead 45-41 at the break. Cunningham and Taurasi each scored 13 points in the first half. Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer of the game to extend Phoenix’s advantage to 77-65 with 2:50 remaining.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points for Indiana (5-15). NaLyssa Smith had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Emma Cannon and Victoria Vivians each scored 12.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Mercury tie WNBA record with seven players in double figures in win over Indiana Fever

The Phoenix Mercury were on another level Wednesday night.  With seven different players scoring in double figures, the Mercury (9-12) tied a league record and nearly set a new record when Megan Gustafson scored five straight points in the final two minutes. Gustafson finished with seven points, but the 99-78 win over the Indiana Fever (5-16) at Footprint Center was a remarkable feat from start to finish.  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

