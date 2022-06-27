ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxatawny Township, PA

VALENTINO'S: 15492 Kutztown Road (Route 222), Maxatawny Township

 3 days ago

This longtime favorite Italian restaurant has gotten the township planning commission's approval to remain open when the state transportation department takes one-third of its parking...

WFMZ-TV Online

Officials cut ribbon at new Wawa in Hereford Twp.

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - Wawa officials cut the ribbon at a new location in Hereford Township Thursday. Limited edition "Goose Vibes Only" t-shirts were also given away to the first 100 customers. The store's manager says they're excited to serve the community. She says they've been hiring and training the...
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

PrimoHoagies Officially Opens in Schuylkill County

PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Discount retailer opening in Cumru wants to hire 50 workers

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A discount retailer planning to open in the former Kmart in the Shillington Plaza is looking to hire 50 workers. Ocean State Job Lot, a Rhode Island-based chain, is transforming 46,836 square feet of the 92,177-square-foot former Kmart into a "big, bright shopping experience," the retailer has said.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Renovations Under Way at Burger King in Upper Pottsgrove

BURGER KING RENOVATIONS PROGRESSING – After it temporarily closed several weeks ago, internal and external renovations continue at the Burger King restaurant at 1293 N. Charlotte St. in Upper Pottsgrove, across from the North End Shopping Center. A crew was seen outside in the sunshine Tuesday (June 28, 2022) afternoon as it worked on a stucco-like finish on its walls. Montgomery County property records indicate its owners are replacing drive-through equipment, and installing additional equipment as part of the work involving the roughly 4,100-square-foot building, for which a permit was filed in January. The structure was built in 1980, and has been the subject of earlier renovations. Its current upgrades follow reconstruction of the Pottstown area’s other Burger King restaurant, on East High Street, during 2019. Both restaurants are owned by Family Dining Inc.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania court blocks Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plan

A state court on Thursday permanently blocked Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea. A panel of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to do: Fireworks and more for Independence Day

Independence Day is Monday and communities in both the Lehigh Valley and Berks County are celebrating the summer holiday with music, family activities and, of course, fireworks. How your area is planning to celebrate Independence Day. The City of Allentown will hold its free 4th of July Celebration from 3...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Wawa will open its newest store in Berks June 30

HEREFORD — Wawa will open its newest location this week — at 8053 Chestnut St. in Hereford Township, Berks County. The new store is the 14th Wawa to open this year, out of 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022. The Berks...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Almac Group to Create 355 Jobs, Invest $93.5 Million in Pennsylvania Expansion

North American headquarters project is global company’s second expansion under Wolf Administration. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Almac Group, a global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County and will create 355 new jobs through the project. “It’s truly a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Two Cars Disabled, No One Injured, in Ridge Road Accident

WARWICK PA – Two cars were disabled, and one driver was cited by Pennsylvania State Police, following a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Ridge and Mount Pleasant roads in Warwick Township, Chester County, west of Bucktown. No one was injured, troopers from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Wednesday (June 22, 2022).
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
MyChesCo

North Coventry Police Investigating Boscov’s Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA —The North Coventry Township Police Department say they are investigating a recent Retail Theft. Authorities state that the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, at approximately 3:31 PM, from Boscov’s department store located at 351 W. Schuylkill Rd. The pictured suspect is reported to be an adult white female approximately 50 years of age. The female suspect was observed stealing merchandise offered for sale by Boscovs and then fleeing the store.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man dies weeks after Whitehall crash

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley man has died of injuries sustained in a crash more than a month ago. Roger Reinhart, 75, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. The Allentown man died of complications from rib fractures...
ALLENTOWN, PA

