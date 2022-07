In this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe continues to political grandstand at the dais versus actually helping people. Tuesday was a prime example of residents needing help and a city who had its act together could help–but the city council and staff is not competent to think to bring back the rental inspection program. Meanwhile, Anamarie Avila Farias, a member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education, calls for a 4th of July boycott. She should realize social media is sometimes not your friend. We touch on other issues across the state and give an update on our July show schedule while a listener brings us donuts.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO