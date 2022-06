Negotiations between AT&T and the Village of South Jacksonville remain open as to the placement of a cellphone tower in the village. Trustee Todd Warrick says that AT&T is offering to build a tower on the village’s property and possibly cede the deed to the tower to the village. The village could then rent out the tower to AT&T or other cellphone competitors as they desire.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO