While many 2020 quarantine trends, including bread baking and whipped coffee, faded in time, many Americans picked up reading and never put it down thanks in part to BookTok. Due to the sheer amount of bookstores in the metro area, it is no surprise that book influencers are leaving a mark on the local book scene. In the Twin Cities, finding a local bookstore within a 5 mile radius is not difficult. Although the metro area may not receive as much book clout as Portland, Oregon or the Bay Area in California, both Minneapolis and St. Paul are in the top 50 US cities with the most book establishments per capita. Along with bookstores, Minnesota also has many book influencers on social media that contribute to both the local and national reading scene.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO