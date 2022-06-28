Chinese marketplace repurchases NFTs, citing uncertain policies

Mark Zuckerberg has predicted that a billion people will join his virtual reality platform, generating hundreds of billions of dollars through his newly announced metaverse wallet.Meta has already spent billions of dollars on betting that the metaverse will be the next paradigm shift in consumer technology. The company’s latest quarterly report revealed that its metaverse division, Reality Labs, lost roughly $3 billion, stunting the tech giant’s overall revenue growth.The metaverse was recently named as one of the top five emerging trends of 2022, with global spending expected to rise from $12 billion in 2020 to $72.8 billion in 2024. Microsoft,...
