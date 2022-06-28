Chinese marketplace repurchases NFTs, citing uncertain policies

A group of U.S. renewable energy developers has said it is willing to invest $6 billion in solar panels over the coming year — as long as they’re made here in America. “Today, the maximum installed capacity in the U.S. is about 20% of demand. So first, you know, people are going to have to invest in expanding production facilities here in the U.S.,” said Andrés Gluski, CEO of the AES Corporation, which is part of the group.

