Chinese marketplace repurchases NFTs, citing uncertain policies

By Ningwei Qin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Yucang Digital Collectibles announced that it is buying back assets sold on its platform due to lack of regulatory clarity. The marketplace said operations will continue, but sales and transfers...

