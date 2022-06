QUINCY — Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated fellow incumbent Republican Rodney Davis in the 15th District Illinois Congressional race. “We took on the DC establishment, we took on the Fake News Media, we took on the special interests and we won,” Miller said to raucous applause. “This win shows the strength and power of President Trump’s endorsement. The Left is woke and we are awake! Tomorrow we begin the work of uniting the Republican Party to defeat JB Pritzker before the crime wave gets worse.”

