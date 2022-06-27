ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Local man pleads guilty just before trial in child rape case

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANY5I_0gO6TyHd00

Deon Waynewood, who has been facing multiple charges for child sex crimes since 2019, accepted a guilty plea Friday evening.

The plea deal came just before a jury trial was set to begin Monday.

Waynewood, 41, of Idaho Falls, will plead guilty to a reduced charge of sexual battery of a child, punishable with up to 25 years in prison. The charge is less severe than the original charge of lewd conduct with a minor, which is punishable with up to life in prison.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said the plea agreement is binding, meaning the judge will be bound by the terms laid out in the agreement at sentencing. The deal limits the determinate portion of the sentence to a maximum of eight years in prison, with no agreement on the determinate period.

Three other charges of lewd conduct with a minor also were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, as were the enhancements which would have required Waynewood to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

The plea deal means Waynewood will face a much lighter prison sentence than what he could have received if convicted on all charges, which would have carried a mandatory minimum of 60 years in prison.

However, the plea deal also allows the state to avoid a long trial in which the juvenile victim, who said Waynewood raped her multiple times over several years, would have had to testify in front of Waynewood and be cross examined by his attorney.

Waynewood was first arrested in April 2019 after the victim reported Waynewood had sexually abused her multiple times.

The first rape happened in January 2017. The victim told police she had hoped it was a one-time incident and that she did not report it. Several other rapes followed, however, with the victim reporting Waynewood would wait until she was alone to assault her.

In one incident, Waynewood made the victim perform sex acts when she needed gas money. In another, he threatened the victim and accused her of “disrespecting” him by resisting.

The last incident happened in December 2018, when the victim decided to report Waynewood. She kept her clothes unwashed as evidence. A bedsheet from the victim’s room also was found by police with samples of Waynewood’s semen.

Waynewood was already a registered sex offender during these incidents, having been convicted of sexual assault of a child in Colorado in 2000.

Since being charged, Waynewood’s case has seen multiple delays, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in part because Waynewood fled the area.

Waynewood also has had half a dozen lawyers, most of them quitting after citing differences with Waynewood or over claims that he did not pay them. In one incident Waynewood tried unsuccessfully to have friends make court filings on his behalf, claiming his lawyer was not acting in his interest.

Waynewood also had claimed he was a Moorish sovereign citizen, a movement that claims its members are not subject to U.S. law.

A trial had been set to start in June 2021, but Waynewood did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found in Colorado, but was granted bail and disappeared again.

Waynewood was arrested in October after police found him in Arizona, where he had lived under an assumed name.

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. has ordered a psychosexual evaluation be performed on Waynewood in preparation of his sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in Bonneville County Court.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Jury convicts local man of assaulting officer, eluding police during high-speed chase in 2017

POCATELLO — A 32-year-old local man was partially convicted Tuesday nearly five years after he almost struck an officer with his vehicle during a high-speed chase. A jury seated in Bannock County convicted Terrence John Griggs, of Pocatello, of three felony charges — aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding and malicious injury to property — following a trial that lasted seven days. Griggs was also convicted of misdemeanor malicious injury to property and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after choking, pouring bleach on woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after police say he choked and poured bleach on a woman. The man, 35-year-old Adam Rhoades, had a no-contact order between himself and the woman. Police say he came to her residence despite the order and began arguing with her.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested after dumping bleach on woman, attempting to strangle her

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on N. Contor Ave. Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. involving 35-year-old Adam Keith Rhoades. Rhoades, who already had a no-contact order between a female resident of the home and himself from previous incidents, had apparently showed up at the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with her prior to calling law enforcement. The victim told deputies Rhoades...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly choked woman because she asked him to do the dishes

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly choked a woman in response to her asking him to help clean dishes. Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home of James Anderson, 56, after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance at the residence. Both Anderson and the victim originally told police nothing had happened. When the victim was questioned separately from Anderson, however, she said Anderson choked...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Seven Pocatello women's prison inmates hospitalized after possible drug overdose

POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported. The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses. The Department of Correction said Idaho State Police are investigating the 7:30 p.m. incident but provided no further information on...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Sentencing#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Seven Pocatello women's prison inmates hospitalized after being found unconscious

POCATELLO — Seven inmates at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center were rushed to the hospital Monday evening after becoming unconscious, the Idaho Department of Correction reported. The department said the condition of all the women improved after prison staff treated them with naloxone, a medication used to treat drug overdoses. The Department of Correction said it is investigating the incident, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police confirmed the inmates...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing vulnerable adult

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult, David Wright. David is 22 years old, 6'3", 275 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Woodruff Avenue wearing a tan Carhart T-shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots. David is known to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt with Donald Trump firing a machine gun, a gaming headset, and to vape and chew tobacco. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

At least six ambulances respond to Pocatello women's prison after inmates reportedly suffer medical emergency

POCATELLO — Several Pocatello Fire Department ambulances as well as other emergency vehicles responded to the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center on Monday evening. Reports indicate that multiple inmates at the prison suffered a medical emergency around 7:30 p.m. Pocatello police said the inmates possibly overdosed on drugs. At least six Pocatello Fire Department ambulances along with fire trucks subsequently responded to the prison, located on Fore Road on the city's west bench. As of 8 p.m. five people had been transported from the prison to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Authorities are expected to provide more information soon about the incident so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Idaho State Journal

Missing teenage girl located safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Rashell Lindsey was located this afternoon and found to be safe. We thank the public for their assistance. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Rashell Lindsey. Rashell left the home she was staying at in Ammon on June 16 around 3 a.m. and has not...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man sentenced to up to 67 years in prison for murdering stepfather

IDAHO FALLS — Westley Hightower, 19, was sentenced to prison Friday as his adoptive mother, Larry Powell’s widow, Carol Powell, cried from the opposite side of the courtroom. She cried for her husband who had been murdered and her son who had murdered him. Hightower pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Larry Powell last July and was sentenced Friday after a long-awaited court date. Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave...
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police asking for public's help as invesitgation into fatal I-15 pedestrian crash intesifies

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for help from the public concerning a fatality crash that occurred in the evening hours on the June 23 on Interstate 15 between the Pocatello Creek Road exit and the exit to the north, which exits onto Interstate 86. If you were in that area between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on the June 23 and have any information about a subject walking on the interstate, please call 208-234-6121. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fireworks complaint leads to deputies locating marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three individuals over the weekend for multiple drug charges after observing the use of illegal fireworks. Just after 11 p.m. on June 24, deputies assigned to the Ammon Division responded to a residence in the 3700 E. block of Brookfield Ln. after a noise complaint and observing individuals lighting off large arial fireworks and shooting roman candles at each other. Prior to the call,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested days after leading cops on high-speed chase with infant, teenager in car

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old local man who police say evaded capture earlier this month after leading officers on a high-speed chase with an infant and teenager in the car faces nearly six decades in prison if convicted of the seven felonies filed against him for the incident. Charles Andrew Pompa, of Pocatello, was arrested on Tuesday and remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail following the June 9 high-speed chase that ended with him evading capture on foot. ...
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

Rigby Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Sunday

RIRIE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho police are investigating whether alcohol may be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash near Ririe during the weekend. According to Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old man from Rigby on a Victory motorcycle was killed when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup at around 8:44 p.m. Sunday evening on State Highway 48. The Rigby man died at the scene while the 31-year-old man from Roberts driving the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours. ISP said they had found evidence at the scene that alcohol could have played a part in the crash.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wreck near downtown Pocatello sends driver to hospital, results in road being temporarily shut down

POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck near downtown Pocatello on Thursday evening. The 7 p.m. collision between Buick and Dodge sedans occurred at North Fourth Avenue and East Clark Street. The adult male driver of the Buick suffered injuries in the crash and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. The man, whose name has not been released, is expected to survive, authorities said. Both cars were totaled in the crash and ended up on East Clark Street following the impact, resulting in the street being shut down for nearly an hour. Further details on the collision are not yet available from Pocatello police, who are investigating the crash.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy