Sheffield, AL

Beginning with The Golden Age

 2 days ago

SHEFFIELD – The Ritz Theatre is kicking off its new theatre season with a 1920s-themed...

KidsFest is Thursday

FLORENCE – KidsFest! 2022 takes place from 5–8pm Thursday, June 30 at Lewis Field in Florence. There will be inflatables, games, a rock wall to climb, Ride the Cyclone, disc golf, and golfing tips, music, and more!. There will be Free Kona Ice as well and a Free...
FLORENCE, AL
Sweet T’s Meat & Greet celebrates grand opening

Sweet T’s Meat and Greet celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting June 18. Attending are (from left) Blaze Bishop, Cassie Medley, Jeremy Nix, Braxton Nix, Marie Wright, Taylor Williams, Jamie Sharp, Karson Steele, Drake Williams, Tim Williams, Peggy Williams and Matt Uptain. The business is located at 85 Scotty Moore Drive in Russellville.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Hamilton man celebrates century of life

HAMILTON — Hamilton-born James Minor was no stranger to hard work. As the son of a sharecropper, he grew up in Alabama very poor but learned from his father the value of hard work. The family worked extremely hard year-round, which was necessary for survival. Minor was always very mechanically inclined. He could work on any motor, troubleshoot any issues and quickly fix them, keeping necessary equipment always running.
HAMILTON, AL
Fireworks are on July 1 this year

FLORENCE – Singing River Media Group and the city of Florence are excited to announce that the “39th Spirit of Freedom Celebration” will kick off Independence Weekend in McFarland Park with fireworks and live music on Friday, July 1. The patriotic celebration will start with a live music lineup at 3pm featuring a special guest headliner at 8pm. The fireworks show will follow at 9pm.
FLORENCE, AL
Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
FLORENCE, AL
Happening This Week

COME WATCH THE FIREWORKS AT THE OLD RAILROAD BRIDGE on Friday, July 1. Admission to the bridge is $3, VIP section on the top is $5. Bring your own bag chairs for seating. Enjoy karaoke with Wayne Cheney from 6:30-8:30pm. Register for $100 drawing. All donations go towards upkeep of...
FLORENCE, AL
Iconic Athens restaurant window to be removed due to renovations

Hang in Athens long enough, and someone will recommend you visit Dub's Burgers. The burger joint on Jefferson Street has been serving its famous slugburgers since 1961. If you've never heard of the term, don't worry — there's no slugs involved. Instead, a slugburger is just meat mixed with...
ATHENS, AL
Approaching 2,000 in ‘22

MUSCLE SHOALS – First Metro Bank, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, has been expanding its financial literacy footprint since the bank’s inception in 1988. The financial literacy efforts of the hometown financial institution now span four counties: Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Limestone. First Metro is a long-time participant of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children To Save program. Through this program, the hometown financial institution provides banker-led presentations about the importance of saving money to local 4th, 5th, and 6th grade classes.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
City of Madison considers changing form of government

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. The City of Madison last week hosted its first community meeting regarding the switch to a council-manager form of government. Managers from other cities in Alabama where that form...
MADISON, AL
RFD responds to downtown structure fire

The Russellville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Washington Avenue between Cotaco Street and West Gandy Street in downtown Russellville Thursday afternoon. “We had a call to a garage that was a total loss,” explained RFD Lt. Jeremy Glenn. “It went through 911, and we were dispatched....
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Loretto graduate, Braves draftee to take Lawrence County diamond helm

Despite winning a state junior college baseball championship, being an Atlanta Braves draft pick and enjoying a five-year professional playing career, Clint Wright doesn’t expect any of that to have a direct impact as he takes on his first head coaching assignment. The former Loretto baseball standout was recently...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Dozens voted in wrong election in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in Lauderdale County voted in the wrong election in June. Probate Judge Will Motlow confirmed 70 people cast votes for the wrong ballot. Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow says several votes were added to the wrong election because of redistricting. Many districts...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Imperial Inn employee among five arrested in latest bust

This incident comes amid a pending lawsuit filed by the City of Haleyville against the motel, citing the property has become a nuisance due to its condition and frequent drug-related activity and should be closed. “It’s the biggest multiple-room bust we’ve made,” stated Police Chief Rodney Lewis. “It was made...
HALEYVILLE, AL
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has already been arrested multiple times in the past on theft and deception charges has been arrested again by the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was arrested in October 2020 after posing as a licensed contractor in Alabama and building decks under the business name, Huntsville Deck Builders.
DECATUR, AL

