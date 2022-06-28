Beginning with The Golden Age

HAMILTON — Hamilton-born James Minor was no stranger to hard work. As the son of a sharecropper, he grew up in Alabama very poor but learned from his father the value of hard work. The family worked extremely hard year-round, which was necessary for survival. Minor was always very mechanically inclined. He could work on any motor, troubleshoot any issues and quickly fix them, keeping necessary equipment always running.

HAMILTON, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO