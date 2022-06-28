KidsFest is Thursday

Mr. Charles Ruben Dean, Sr. passed away June 20 at Hospice Family Care. He was born May 8, 1944, in Morgan County to Charles Hugh Dean and Mary Magdlean Glass Dean. He was employed by Monsanto as a color control specialist prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be missed. Preceding him in death were his wife and his parents. Survivors include sons, Charles “Chuck” Dean, Jr., and Jimmie Dean (Tracy); daughters, Carol Dean and Kim Massey; and numerous grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time.

