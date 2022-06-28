ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

KidsFest is Thursday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE – KidsFest! 2022 takes place from 5–8pm Thursday, June 30 at Lewis Field in Florence....

Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
FLORENCE, AL
Fireworks are on July 1 this year

FLORENCE – Singing River Media Group and the city of Florence are excited to announce that the “39th Spirit of Freedom Celebration” will kick off Independence Weekend in McFarland Park with fireworks and live music on Friday, July 1. The patriotic celebration will start with a live music lineup at 3pm featuring a special guest headliner at 8pm. The fireworks show will follow at 9pm.
FLORENCE, AL
Happening This Week

COME WATCH THE FIREWORKS AT THE OLD RAILROAD BRIDGE on Friday, July 1. Admission to the bridge is $3, VIP section on the top is $5. Bring your own bag chairs for seating. Enjoy karaoke with Wayne Cheney from 6:30-8:30pm. Register for $100 drawing. All donations go towards upkeep of...
FLORENCE, AL
Beginning with The Golden Age

SHEFFIELD – The Ritz Theatre is kicking off its new theatre season with a 1920s-themed cocktail party on Friday, July 1 at 7pm. This special event is called Return to The Ritz Golden Age. It will feature a speakeasy, silent film, and performances by the cast of The Drowsy Chaperone, which will be the first production of the season.
SHEFFIELD, AL
Lowe’s Grants are About Community

FLORENCE – Junior League of the Shoals has been awarded a $125,000 grant from Lowe’s Hometowns, an initiative that is helping to restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the heartbeat of communities. The ‘100 Hometowns’ grant project is an initiative of the Lowe’s Companies to celebrate Lowe’s...
FLORENCE, AL
UNA Hires Prachniak

FLORENCE - With 17 years of collegiate coaching experience that includes two national championships as a head coach, Jad Prachniak has been named as the new head baseball coach at the University of North Alabama. Prachniak (pronounced PRACK-knee-ak) spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as associate head coach and recruiting...
FLORENCE, AL
Obituaries week of June 29

Mr. Charles Ruben Dean, Sr. passed away June 20 at Hospice Family Care. He was born May 8, 1944, in Morgan County to Charles Hugh Dean and Mary Magdlean Glass Dean. He was employed by Monsanto as a color control specialist prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be missed. Preceding him in death were his wife and his parents. Survivors include sons, Charles “Chuck” Dean, Jr., and Jimmie Dean (Tracy); daughters, Carol Dean and Kim Massey; and numerous grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Baptist State Board weighs in on church security

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Car travel is expected to set a new record. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis.
Approaching 2,000 in ‘22

MUSCLE SHOALS – First Metro Bank, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, has been expanding its financial literacy footprint since the bank’s inception in 1988. The financial literacy efforts of the hometown financial institution now span four counties: Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Limestone. First Metro is a long-time participant of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children To Save program. Through this program, the hometown financial institution provides banker-led presentations about the importance of saving money to local 4th, 5th, and 6th grade classes.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
A Great Story

Last week in Colbert County, I tried a case before a jury against a big insurance company. The facts of the case were that a driver using meth who admitted to being under the influence of meth after his drug test came back, ran a red light, t-boned and totaled an F-150.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Iconic Athens restaurant window to be removed due to renovations

Hang in Athens long enough, and someone will recommend you visit Dub's Burgers. The burger joint on Jefferson Street has been serving its famous slugburgers since 1961. If you've never heard of the term, don't worry — there's no slugs involved. Instead, a slugburger is just meat mixed with...
ATHENS, AL
Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
Man posing as licensed contractor arrested for home repair fraud

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has already been arrested multiple times in the past on theft and deception charges has been arrested again by the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, was arrested in October 2020 after posing as a licensed contractor in Alabama and building decks under the business name, Huntsville Deck Builders.
DECATUR, AL
Search continues for man who shot HPD officer

NEW MARKET, AL

