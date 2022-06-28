Happening This Week

MUSCLE SHOALS – First Metro Bank, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, has been expanding its financial literacy footprint since the bank’s inception in 1988. The financial literacy efforts of the hometown financial institution now span four counties: Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Limestone. First Metro is a long-time participant of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children To Save program. Through this program, the hometown financial institution provides banker-led presentations about the importance of saving money to local 4th, 5th, and 6th grade classes.

