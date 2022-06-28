Happening This Week

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

COME WATCH THE FIREWORKS AT THE OLD RAILROAD BRIDGE on Friday, July 1. Admission to the bridge is $3, VIP section on the top is $5. Bring your own bag chairs for seating. Enjoy karaoke with Wayne Cheney from 6:30-8:30pm. Register...

www.courierjournal.net

courierjournal.net

Fireworks are on July 1 this year

FLORENCE – Singing River Media Group and the city of Florence are excited to announce that the “39th Spirit of Freedom Celebration” will kick off Independence Weekend in McFarland Park with fireworks and live music on Friday, July 1. The patriotic celebration will start with a live music lineup at 3pm featuring a special guest headliner at 8pm. The fireworks show will follow at 9pm.
FLORENCE, AL
KidsFest is Thursday

KidsFest is Thursday

FLORENCE – KidsFest! 2022 takes place from 5–8pm Thursday, June 30 at Lewis Field in Florence. There will be inflatables, games, a rock wall to climb, Ride the Cyclone, disc golf, and golfing tips, music, and more!. There will be Free Kona Ice as well and a Free...
FLORENCE, AL
Community Notes

Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Lowe’s Grants are About Community

FLORENCE – Junior League of the Shoals has been awarded a $125,000 grant from Lowe’s Hometowns, an initiative that is helping to restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the heartbeat of communities. The ‘100 Hometowns’ grant project is an initiative of the Lowe’s Companies to celebrate Lowe’s...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Beginning with The Golden Age

SHEFFIELD – The Ritz Theatre is kicking off its new theatre season with a 1920s-themed cocktail party on Friday, July 1 at 7pm. This special event is called Return to The Ritz Golden Age. It will feature a speakeasy, silent film, and performances by the cast of The Drowsy Chaperone, which will be the first production of the season.
SHEFFIELD, AL
Approaching 2,000 in '22

Approaching 2,000 in ‘22

MUSCLE SHOALS – First Metro Bank, headquartered in Muscle Shoals, has been expanding its financial literacy footprint since the bank’s inception in 1988. The financial literacy efforts of the hometown financial institution now span four counties: Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, and Limestone. First Metro is a long-time participant of the American Bankers Association’s Teach Children To Save program. Through this program, the hometown financial institution provides banker-led presentations about the importance of saving money to local 4th, 5th, and 6th grade classes.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
A Great Story

A Great Story

Last week in Colbert County, I tried a case before a jury against a big insurance company. The facts of the case were that a driver using meth who admitted to being under the influence of meth after his drug test came back, ran a red light, t-boned and totaled an F-150.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
UNA Hires Prachniak

UNA Hires Prachniak

FLORENCE - With 17 years of collegiate coaching experience that includes two national championships as a head coach, Jad Prachniak has been named as the new head baseball coach at the University of North Alabama. Prachniak (pronounced PRACK-knee-ak) spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons as associate head coach and recruiting...
FLORENCE, AL

