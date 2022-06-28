ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Our Rights Not Infringed

courierjournal.net
 2 days ago

It’s time folks keep a level head on issues dealing with our constitutional rights as Americans. That is exactly what our U.S. Supreme Court did through...

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden condemns Supreme Court ruling on New York concealed-carry law: ‘Should deeply trouble us all’

President Joe Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” by a US Supreme Curt ruling that strikes down a New York law requiring gun owners to prove a need for self-defense to carry a concealed weapon outside their home.The high court’s ruling on Thursday argues that the century-old law marks an unconstitutional violation of Second Amendment rights. The president said the new ruling undermines the state’s “long-established authority to protect its citizens”.“This ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all,” he said.The president pointed to recent gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Reason.com

Guns and Judicial Protection of Constitutional Rights that Put Lives at Risk

In his dissent to today's Supreme Court Second Amendment ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, Justice Stephen Breyer reiterates his longstanding argument that gun regulations deserve special deference from courts because guns endanger human life. He argues that the Court's decisions is wrong because it "severely burdens" States' efforts to "address some of the dangers of gun violence…. by passing laws that limit, in various ways, who may purchase, carry, or use firearms of different kinds." It isn't just that Breyer believes courts must take these "dangers" into account. He contends they justify near-total judicial deference in gun rights cases - deference far-reaching enough to uphold the New York law at issue in this case, which presumptively bans carrying of guns outside the home by nearly all law-abiding citizens, thereby effectively gutting the "bear" part of the right to "keep and bear arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Court strikes down NYC law granting voting rights to non-citizen residents

NEW YORK - Non-citizens living in New York City will not be allowed to vote in local elections. A judge blocked the measure Monday after New York became the first city in the nation to grant those rights to non-citizens back in January. The law would have allowed nearly one million people to vote in the city's municipal elections, but as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, Republicans challenged the measure, and won. A day before the primary election, it's a major blow for voting rights advocates. Just seven months ago, they rallied on City Hall steps to give noncitizens the right to vote. Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Common Sense#U S Supreme Court#Americans#The U S Supreme Court
NBC News

Supreme Court rules for former coach in public school prayer case

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a former Washington state high school football coach had a right to pray on the field immediately after games. The 6-3 ruling was a victory for Joseph Kennedy, who claimed that the Bremerton School District violated his religious freedom by telling him he couldn’t pray so publicly after the games. The district said it was trying to avoid the appearance that the school was endorsing a religious point of view.
BREMERTON, WA
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Isn't Even Trying Anymore

Well, there’s not much to talk about in the legal world besides the Supreme Court so… let’s do that. The Court ruled that state legislatures are both free to craft the laws that suit their state and that state legislatures are dangerously lawless entities that must be crushed by judicial fiat… WITHIN A DAY! The half century of Roe isn’t a historical tradition, but a 111-year-old gun permit statute is not as historically rooted as a 14-year-old Supreme Court opinion. It’s a wild time to try to untangle the rule of law. Also, Biglaw firms are scrambling to react to the Dobbs opinion, and former Solicitor General Paul Clement throws a pity party in the papers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
CNN

Supreme Court limits ability to enforce Miranda rights

The Supreme Court limited the ability to enforce Miranda rights in a ruling Thursday that said that suspects who are not warned about their right to remain silent cannot sue a police officer for damages under federal civil rights law even if the evidence was ultimately used against them in their criminal trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court sweeps aside New York's limits on carrying a gun, raising Second Amendment rights to new heights

With its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol v. Bruen on June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court has announced that the Second Amendment is not a second-class right. The core argument of the decision is that gun rights are to be treated the same as other hallowed rights like the freedom of speech or freedom of religion recognized in the First Amendment. For most of the history of the court, Second Amendment rights have been seen as distinct, more dangerous and thus more open to regulation. Now, the majority of justices has invoked a major change, with implications for...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy