HAZLETON, Pa. — The former Boyle's Funeral Home on South Wyoming Avenue in Hazleton has new life as a day center for the homeless. "That's the purpose of this center, so they can come in and receive the services, and we are a safe zone for them, no judgment. We are just here to help," said Kerri Scheitrum, regional director of New Roots Recovery.

HAZLETON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO