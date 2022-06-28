ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leveraging genomics to understand the broader role of fungal small secreted proteins in niche colonization and nutrition

By Jonathan M. Plett
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few years have seen significant advances in the breadth of fungi for which we have genomic resources and our understanding of the biological mechanisms evolved to enable fungi to interact with their environment and other organisms. One field of research that has seen a paradigm shift in our understanding...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA exosome essential for early B cell development

B cell receptor (BCR) expression, and ultimately antibody secretion, depends on successful V(D)J recombination. Cells that productively recombine the immunoglobulin (Ig) Î¼ heavy chain (Î¼H) and express a pre-BCR can pass the pro/pre B cell developmental checkpoint. Loss of critical components of the recombination machinery, such as the recombinases RAG1 and RAG2, or parts of the DNA repair machinery, lead to B cell deficiency. Now, two back-to-back papers in Science Immunology demonstrate that the RNA exosome, an intracellular RNA degradation complex that facilitates RNA processing, maturation, surveillance and turnover, also plays a central role in this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural insights into dsRNA processing by Drosophila Dicer-2"“Loqs-PD

Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are the key components for RNA interference (RNAi), a conserved RNA-silencing mechanism in many eukaryotes1,2. In Drosophila, an RNase III enzyme Dicer-2 (Dcr-2), aided by its cofactor Loquacious-PD (Loqs-PD), has an important role in generating 21"‰bp siRNA duplexes from long double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs)3,4. ATP hydrolysis by the helicase domain of Dcr-2 is critical to the successful processing of a long dsRNA into consecutive siRNA duplexes5,6. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structures of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD in the apo state and in multiple states in which it is processing a 50"‰bp dsRNA substrate. The structures elucidated interactions between Dcr-2 and Loqs-PD, and substantial conformational changes of Dcr-2 during a dsRNA-processing cycle. The N-terminal helicase and domain of unknown function 283 (DUF283) domains undergo conformational changes after initial dsRNA binding, forming an ATP-binding pocket and a 5"²-phosphate-binding pocket. The overall conformation of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD is relatively rigid during translocating along the dsRNA in the presence of ATP, whereas the interactions between the DUF283 and RIIIDb domains prevent non-specific cleavage during translocation by blocking the access of dsRNA to the RNase active centre. Additional ATP-dependent conformational changes are required to form an active dicing state and precisely cleave the dsRNA into a 21"‰bp siRNA duplex as confirmed by the structure in the post-dicing state. Collectively, this study revealed the molecular mechanism for the full cycle of ATP-dependent dsRNA processing by Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD.
SCIENCE
#Plant Nutrition#Genomics#Protein#Rot
Nature.com

Detection by metagenomic functional analysis and improvement by experimental evolution of Î²-lactams resistance genes present in oil contaminated soils

The spread of antibiotic resistance genes has become a global health concern identified by the World Health Organization as one of the greatest threats to health. Many of antimicrobial resistance determinants found in bacterial pathogens originate from environmental bacteria, so identifying the genes that confer resistance to antibiotics in different habitats is mandatory to better understand resistance mechanisms. Soil is one of the most diverse environments considered reservoir of antimicrobial resistance genes. The aim of this work is to study the presence of genes that provide resistance to antibiotics used in clinical settings in two oil contaminated soils by metagenomic functional analysis. Using fosmid vectors that efficiently transcribe metagenomic DNA, we have selected 12 fosmids coding for two class A Î²-lactamases, two subclass B1 and two subclass B3 metallo-Î²-lactamases, one class D Î²-lactamase and three efflux pumps that confer resistance to cefexime, ceftriaxone, meropenem and/or imipenem. In some of them, detection of the resistance required heterologous expression from the fosmid promoter. Although initially, these environmental genes only provide resistance to low concentrations of antibiotics, we have obtained, by experimental evolution, fosmid derivatives containing Î²-lactamase ORFs with a single base substitution, which substantially increase their Î²-lactamase activity and resistance level. None of the mutations affect Î²-lactamase coding sequences and are all located upstream of them. These results demonstrate the presence of enzymes that confer resistance to relevant Î²-lactams in these soils and their capacity to rapidly adapt to provide higher resistance levels.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Antibiotic Resistance of Typhoid-Causing Bacteria Spreads Globally

The largest genome sequence of S Typhi found strains of the bacteria are developing and spreading resistance to new antibiotics. The bacteria that cause Typhoid fever are becoming increasing resistant to antibiotics, according to new research published tonight in The Lancet. This largest ever genome sequencing study of the bacteria...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phylogenomic insight into dysploidy, speciation, and plastome evolution of a small Mediterranean genus Reichardia (Cichorieae; Asteraceae)

Reichardia Roth is a small Mediterranean genus comprising ten homogeneous species with basic chromosome numbers of 7, 8, and 9. To assess the plastid genome evolution and differentiation of Reichardia species, we assembled the complete plastome sequences of seven Reichardia and two Launaea species and conducted various phylogenomic analyses comparatively with nuclear ribosomal DNA ITS sequences. Reichardia and Launaea plastomes were highly conserved in gene content and order, containing 130 genes. Plastid phylogenomic reconstruction strongly suggested that Reichardia was a sister to Launaea, and its common ancestor initially diverged into two major lineages: the first containing species with n"‰="‰8 chromosomes exclusively, and the other with n"‰="‰9, 8, and 7 chromosomes. Although the ancestral Reichardia karyotype was suggested to most likely be n"‰="‰9 from ancestral chromosome number reconstruction, the pattern of descending dysploidy indicated by the phylogenetic trees based on nuclear ribosomal DNA ITS was less evident in the trees based on the plastome. Possible reasons for these findings are discussed.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Lichen speciation is sparked by a substrate requirement shift and reproduction mode differentiation

We show that obligate lignicoles in lichenized Micarea are predominately asexual whereas most facultative lignicoles reproduce sexually. Our phylogenetic analyses (ITS, mtSSU, Mcm7) together with ancestral state reconstruction show that the shift in reproduction mode has evolved independently several times within the group and that facultative and obligate lignicoles are sister species. The analyses support the assumption that the ancestor of these species was a facultative lignicole. We hypothezise that a shift in substrate requirement from bark to wood leads to differentiation in reproduction mode and becomes a driver of speciation. This is the first example of lichenized fungi where reproduction mode is connected to substrate requirement. This is also the first example where such an association is demonstrated to spark lichen speciation. Our main hypothesis is that obligate species on dead wood need to colonize new suitable substrata relatively fast and asexual reproduction is more effective a strategy for successful colonization.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mito-nuclear coevolution and phylogenetic artifacts: the case of bivalve mollusks

Mito-nuclear phylogenetic discordance in Bivalvia is well known. In particular, the monophyly of Amarsipobranchia (Heterodonta"‰+"‰Pteriomorphia), retrieved from mitochondrial markers, contrasts with the monophyly of Heteroconchia (Heterodonta"‰+"‰Palaeoheterodonta), retrieved from nuclear markers. However, since oxidative phosphorylation nuclear markers support the Amarsipobranchia hypothesis instead of the Heteroconchia one, interacting subunits of the mitochondrial complexes ought to share the same phylogenetic signal notwithstanding the genomic source, which is different from the signal obtained from other nuclear markers. This may be a clue of coevolution between nuclear and mitochondrial genes. In this work we inferred the phylogenetic signal from mitochondrial and nuclear oxidative phosphorylation markers exploiting different phylogenetic approaches and added two more datasets for comparison: genes of the glycolytic pathway and genes related to the biogenesis of regulative small noncoding RNAs. All trees inferred from mitochondrial and nuclear subunits of the mitochondrial complexes support the monophyly of Amarsipobranchia, regardless of the phylogenetic pipeline. However, not every single marker agrees with this topology: this is clearly visible in nuclear subunits that do not directly interact with the mitochondrial counterparts. Overall, our data support the hypothesis of a coevolution between nuclear and mitochondrial genes for the oxidative phosphorylation. Moreover, we suggest a relationship between mitochondrial topology and different nucleotide composition between clades, which could be associated to the highly variable gene arrangement in Bivalvia.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional screening reveals HORMAD1-driven gene dependencies associated with translesion synthesis and replication stress tolerance

HORMAD1 expression is usually restricted to germline cells, but it becomes mis-expressed in epithelial cells in ~60% of triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs), where it is associated with elevated genomic instability (1). HORMAD1 expression in TNBC is bimodal with HORMAD1-positive TNBC representing a biologically distinct disease group. Identification of HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies may uncover novel therapies for this disease group. To study HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies, we generated a SUM159 cell line model with doxycycline-inducible HORMAD1 that replicated genomic instability phenotypes seen in HORMAD1-positive TNBC (1). Using small interfering RNA screens, we identified candidate genes whose depletion selectively inhibited the cellular growth of HORMAD1-expressing cells. We validated five genes (ATR, BRIP1, POLH, TDP1 and XRCC1), depletion of which led to reduced cellular growth or clonogenic survival in cells expressing HORMAD1. In addition to the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase POLH, we identified a HORMAD1-driven dependency upon additional TLS polymerases, namely POLK, REV1, REV3L and REV7. Our data confirms that out-of-context somatic expression of HORMAD1 can lead to genomic instability and reveals that HORMAD1 expression induces dependencies upon replication stress tolerance pathways, such as translesion synthesis. Our data also suggest that HORMAD1 expression could be a patient selection biomarker for agents targeting replication stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Observations of boundary layer wind and turbulence of a landfalling tropical cyclone

This study investigates the atmospheric boundary layer structure based on multiple-level tower observations with a height of 350Â m during the landfall of Super Typhoon Mangkhut (2018). Results show a layer of log wind profile outside of the radius of maximum wind speed with a height of 100Â m or larger. The log layer height increases with the wind speed. The height of the constant flux layer reaches"‰~"‰300Â m for 10-m wind speeds less than 13Â mÂ sâˆ’1 while this height decreases with the wind speed. Momentum fluxes and turbulent kinetic energy increase with the wind speed at all vertical levels. The drag coefficient and surface roughness length estimated at the tower location have values of 7.3"‰Ã—"‰10"“3 and 0.09Â m, respectively, which are independent of wind speed. The estimated vertical eddy diffusivity and mixing length increase with height up to"‰~"‰160Â m and then slowly decrease with height. The vertical eddy diffusivity increases with the wind speed while the vertical mixing length has no dependence on the wind speed. Comparing our results with previous work indicates that the vertical eddy diffusivity is larger over land than over ocean at a given wind speed range.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A novel IgY-Aptamer hybrid system for cost-effective detection of SEB and its evaluation on food and clinical samples

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep15151, published online 19 October 2015. After publication, concerns were raised that the top and bottom panels of FigureÂ 3A appear to be identical. The Authors are unable to provide the original data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented in this Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Simulating quantum repeater strategies for multiple satellites

A global quantum repeater network involving satellite-based links is likely to have advantages over fiber-based networks in terms of long-distance communication, since the photon losses in vacuum scale only polynomially with the distance "“ compared to the exponential losses in optical fibers. To simulate the performance of such networks, we have introduced a scheme of large-scale event-based Monte Carlo simulation of quantum repeaters with multiple memories that can faithfully represent loss and imperfections in these memories. In this work, we identify the quantum key distribution rates achievable in various satellite and ground station geometries for feasible experimental parameters. The power and flexibility of the simulation toolbox allows us to explore various strategies and parameters, some of which only arise in these more complex, multi-satellite repeater scenarios. As a primary result, we conclude that key rates in the kHz range are reasonably attainable for intercontinental quantum communication with three satellites, only one of which carries a quantum memory.
SCIENCE

