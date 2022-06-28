ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crusader Class Build Guide

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crusaders are very versatile characters that can either take the role of the tank, the support, or even both! They usually stay in the frontlines buffing everyone around them with their skills to protect them from damage or increase their critical rate. If you want a very versatile character that...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Wizard Class Build and Paragon Guide

Wizards are a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. They can easily decimate a large number of enemies with their spells in just a blink of an eye. This has its own drawbacks, of course. One of the Wizard's drawbacks is that it might not be too welcoming for new players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crusaders#Crusader#The Other One#One Of Them#Pilot#Video Game#Wizards#Aoe
IGN

7 Minecraft Treehouse Ideas for Your Next Build

Treehouses in Minecraft provide a wonderful way of incorporating unique and cool designs into your home. Whether you're just starting out and want some more niche house ideas to work from, or you're a pro in Minecraft but want to think outside the box, we've got ideas and tips for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diehard Fans Port Half-Life 2 to the Nintendo Switch

Half-Life 2 is a great classic title that has garnered many fans and has since become a pivotal game in mainstream gaming culture. Released in 2004, the game is currently playable on Windows, Mac OS X, Xbox, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. However, fans have taken this experience on-the-go by making Half-Life 2 playable on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
IGN

Hell Freezes Over: Xbox Outsells PS5 in Japan – Unlocked 550

Yes, you're reading that right: Xbox Series X and S outsold the PS5 in Japan, of all places, both individually and combined. We discuss this small victory for Xbox in Japan as well as the bigger picture. Plus: we debate the proposed inclusion of microtransactions in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and their effect on the industry at large (including the upcoming Diablo 4), our reaction to Overwatch 2 overwriting the original game, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Ch10 - Shifting History

You should speak to Edelgard right away. They will introduce you to Battle Suggestions. All upcoming chapters will now begin by deciding on a Battle Suggestion. Each suggestion will provide a specific effect for your entire army during that chapter. You must pick one. The units that made the suggestion will get a boost to their Morale and gain support points with you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Bundles are an incredibly useful tool that make it possible to expand the number of slots in your Inventory, and can also act as "folders" to help better organize your Inventory. They cannot expand the total capacity of your Inventory, but they are able to mix together stackable items within a single Inventory Slot, which can free up room elsewhere for less stackable items.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mushroom Stew

Mushroom Stew is a type of food in Minecraft. It doesn't spawn anywhere in-game. Instead, players have to craft it. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Mushroom Stew. With information on how to craft it and how much it refills your hunger bar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Beans can be used as a food ingredient and to craft items in Minecraft. They only spawn in one specific biome in-game. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Cocoa Beans with information on where they spawn, and what you can craft with them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve: 'No Impact To Performance' After Steam Deck SSD Switch

Valve has clarified that its quiet switch of SSDs in the Steam Deck will have "no impact to performance" following concerns that the hardware had been downgraded. Polygon reported that Valve had changed the Steam Deck specs, with some 256GB and 512GB models coming with a different SSD than what was initially advertised. A switch from the PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe SSD to the PCIe Gen 3 x2 NVMe SSD appeared to be a downgrade, but Valve has refuted this to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cartography Table

The Cartography Table is a multipurpose block in Minecraft. It's a great block if you plan to use a map. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about a Cartography Table. With information on where they spawn, how to craft one, and what they do. Looking...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch11 - The Sword Swings Wide

S Rank Reward: Almyra Wyvern Co. Quest Restrictions: You can only take male units into this battle. Quest Restrictions: You cannot dodge during this battle. Midwestern Fraldarius Territory - Invasion of the Northern Kingdom. Battle Details. S Rank Reward: Talisman. First Time Reward: Master Seal. Victory: Defeat the Kingdom Army.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, $9 Ninja Training Sword, Free Audible Subscription

Today you can score the lowest price ever on a great retro piece of gaming hardware; the Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda system is 20% off only at Walmart. In other deal news, score 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Grab an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $1700, or pick up an RTX 3080 GPU standalone for only $769.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Board Games for Couples

Two-player board games occupy a special niche in the wider canon of the best board games. As soon as you rise above that number, you create various design problems around balance and turn order that need to be considered. In a fighting game, for example, it allows two players to gang up on a third. Two-player board games thus have a particular purity of purpose that can make them particularly fun to play: there’s a reason so many classic board games like Chess and Go are designed for two. It also makes them a particular joy to share with that special someone, whoever they might be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy