Local man in road rage shooting case reportedly told victim not to testify

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested for reportedly shooting at another driver in November faces a new criminal charge.

Truman Bemis, 24, was reportedly recorded in a jail phone call on June 20 asking the witness to not appear at his jury trial scheduled for July 18.

The witness was reportedly in the car with Bemis when he shot at another driver on Nov. 11.

The victim in that case said Bemis had been driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee when he stopped, exited the car and shot at the victim, hitting the victim’s car.

Police identified the owner of the car, who said Bemis had been driving it. He said Bemis had discussed the shooting with him. A bullet recovered from the scene of the shooting reportedly matched a gun owned by Bemis.

The probable cause affidavit filed in the witness intimidation case states Bemis told the witness she would not get in trouble if she did not appear for his trial, despite a subpoena requiring her to testify.

‘I’m begging you, don’t show up,” Bemis said, according to the probable cause affidavit. “You ain’t gonna get in trouble, I promise you that.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department detective who reviewed the call wrote that Bemis appeared to be aware it was illegal to tell the witness not to testify and that the jail could hear what he said in the call.

“And, this is taking a big risk on myself, asking you over the phone, when it’s being recorded,” Bemis told the witness.

Witness intimidation is punishable with up to five years in prison. Bemis’ bond was set at $10,000, in addition to the $35,000 bond on his previous case, for which he has been in jail since February. He was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released. A no-contact order was issued between Bemis and the witness.

Bemis is facing a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. The jury trial is set to begin July 18. However, Bemis’ attorney, Jason Gustaves, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.