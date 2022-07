New York Gov Kathy Hochul easily won her party’s nomination for election to a full term on Tuesday.She faced two challengers in her party’s primary; Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, as well as conservative Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi.Ms Hochul’s victory over her perennial rival Mr Williams, who previously challenged her when she ran for lieutenant governor, is unsurprising given her newfound incumbency status. She took over as governor last year after Gov Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual misconduct scandal.She’ll now run against a Republican, likely Rep Lee Zeldin, for a four-year term beginning next year.Ms...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO