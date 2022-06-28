Ghana Hosts NFL’s First African Development Camp

In the UK the Queen’s official title is: Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. There has been a lot of political...
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — East Africa’s leaders have responded to the threat of war between Rwanda and Congo by instructing a new regional force to deploy in eastern Congo and ordering an immediate cease-fire. A statement after the leaders’ meeting in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, didn’t give details on...
The 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on 2 July. Africa's four qualifiers for next year's Women's World Cup will be decided at the tournament, which culminates with the final on Saturday, 23 July. Here, BBC Sport Africa runs the rule over Group A, which include...
Herbaceous, smoky, vegetal, spicy, citrusy. Have a sip of Pedro’s, a Nigerian ogogoro, and you’ll smell and taste each of these flavors on your palate. If you try Aphro, a Ghanaian akpeteshie, you’ll taste pineapple and passion fruit. Vusa, a South African vodka, is smooth, creamy, and just a touch sweet.
Comments / 0