When Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin goes out to replace the 10,000 or so aging voting machines the state uses each election, he will have an abundance of flexibility. The state Voting Systems Commission, which was supposed to sort through the alternatives and recommend what kind of system it wanted for Louisiana, basically forwarded nearly everything on the table Wednesday: ballots that can be marked by hand; ballots that are marked in a machine; preprinted ballots; and ballots that are printed for voters at the precinct.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO