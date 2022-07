Mequon, Wis – Tonight’s game between the Lakeshore Chinooks (16-16) and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (16-16) was a one sided affair that the Chinooks would like to forget. Lakeshore never really got into a groove as a hot start by Battle Creek resulted in a big deficit that they were unable to overcome, ultimately losing 15-7. Chinook pitchers struggled throughout the night to keep Battle Creek hitters off base, giving up 15 earned runs and walking seven total hitters. Lakeshore ultimately split the series with Battle Creek and will try to bounce back as they head out on the road tomorrow.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO