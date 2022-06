If you had told someone last summer that Jalen Brunson would be dominating a lot of the headlines during the next offseason, they would have scoffed at that prediction, but that just so happens to be the case right now. Brunson balled out in these playoffs for the Mavericks as he averaged 21.6 points per game as they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO