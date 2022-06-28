Pasadena Unified School District Launches an Enrollment Committee
By News Desk
coloradoboulevard.net
5 days ago
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Enrollment Committee kicked off a series of Think Tank Meetings to look for new strategies to increase student enrollment. PUSD Superintendent of Schools, Brian McDonald, Ed.D., announced a new initiative to address the challenges of declining student enrollment in Pasadena, Altadena, and Sierra Madre....
ALHAMBRA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Thursday, June 30th, the California State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom approved the second-largest district funding request in the state budget of $25 million for the City of Alhambra’s first community center, located at Shorb and 6th Street. By News Desk. “This sizable funding...
On July 1, 2022, the California Legislature passed AB 178 that included local victories sought by Assemblymember Chris Holden. The legislation, known as a budget trailer bill, supplements the 2021-2022 State Budget agreement announced earlier in June. Assemblymember Holden’s Bill, AB 2617 will enable more local education agencies to establish dual enrollment opportunities for students, couple those opportunities with student support services and outreach campaigns to ensure the continued success of dual enrollment programs. Additionally, this bill will require that dual enrollment outcomes are studied for program improvements. AB 2617 has also been adopted in the budget trailer bill to include $200 million for students across California to start their careers and higher education journeys with intention.
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena City Council has announced the selection of Miguel Márquez to serve as the City’s next city manager. Márquez currently serves as the chief operating officer of the County of Santa Clara, responsible for all operations of the County, the largest in northern California, with nearly two million residents, 22,000 full-time employees, and an annual operating budget in excess of $11 billion. He has unique and successful experience overseeing the daily operations of the County, which serves a diverse urban and rural population, including working with the County’s public health department, health and hospital system, public safety and justice systems, social services agency, parks and recreation, the Emergency Operations Center (including helping to lead the County’s pandemic response), the Office of Supportive Housing (working to create sustainable and affordable housing), and working with the community to address social justice issues.
SACRAMENTO – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. In his first year in the State Legislature, Assemblymember Mike Fong delivers for the San Gabriel Valley. Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra) announced today that he secured $29.4 Million from the state budget for crucial investments in local parks, libraries, museums, programs for low-income at-risk youth and families, and construction of a state-of-the-art community center.
Monday is the 4th of July and there are many events and activities to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. If you are looking to celebrate beyond a backyard barbeque, there are many local options for food, entertainment and of course, fireworks. July 1st.
The L.A. County Health Department is continuing to track the impact of the pandemic in LA County, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels framework and the County’s Early Alert Signals. Currently, the county remains at the CDC designated COVID-19 Medium Community Level. However,...
Glenn Storm is a local entertainment professional. He has been an animator for feature film, a designer of computer games and an artist in various media. He holds a master's degree in film from CalArts. He can be seen strolling Caltech during alumni week seminar day and loves to talk about story and character.
