Pasadena Unified School District Launches an Enrollment Committee

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena City Council has announced the selection of Miguel Márquez to serve as the City’s next city manager. Márquez currently serves as the chief operating officer of the County of Santa Clara, responsible for all operations of the County, the largest in northern California, with nearly two million residents, 22,000 full-time employees, and an annual operating budget in excess of $11 billion. He has unique and successful experience overseeing the daily operations of the County, which serves a diverse urban and rural population, including working with the County’s public health department, health and hospital system, public safety and justice systems, social services agency, parks and recreation, the Emergency Operations Center (including helping to lead the County’s pandemic response), the Office of Supportive Housing (working to create sustainable and affordable housing), and working with the community to address social justice issues.

1 DAY AGO